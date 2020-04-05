Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lifestyle

4 Heartwarming amateur music videos that capture the spirit of quarantine

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/ben.marsh.1650/videos/10163265168130176/" /]
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 05, 2020

These songs on coronavirus will make you smile.

Music has never been as important as it is right now. It’s uniting us, raising our spirits, and often giving us something to laugh about. While we’ve had professionals sharing their talents, such as the choir who gave a beautiful and fun interpretation of a psalm while together in isolation, there have also been a number of amateurs stepping up to show off their musical talents — and it looks as if they had a lot of fun doing it!

So for a little light relief, take a look at this collection …

 Simon and Garfunkel’s Homeward Bound revisited

Give your kids an alternative to The Sound of Music’s Do Re Mi


A family give a whole new take to the popular Les Misérables song, One Day More.


The father-daughter duet singing The Prayer — when choir practice goes online.


Read more:
7 Celebrities and sports stars giving us some coronavirus relief
Read more:
Watch this viral video of a heart-warming elderly couple in quarantine
Tags:
CoronavirusMusic
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English …
  6. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  7. John Burger
    Some bishops lift ban of eating meat on Friday, recognizing …
  8. Aleteia
    A complete guide to celebrate Palm Sunday at home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]