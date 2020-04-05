Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Finding Faith: The donkeys of Palm Sunday

Photo by Lucien de Guise, courtesy of Victoria and Albert Museum, London
Lucien de Guise | Apr 05, 2020

Full-sized wooden images of Christ on his humble steed were popular centuries ago.

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.

DONKEY; Palm Sunday
Photo by Lucien de Guise, courtesy of Victoria and Albert Museum, London

These days, Palm Sunday is very much about palms and very little about donkeys. Going back a few centuries, full-size wooden images of Christ on His humble steed were a much-loved part of the story. With wheels attached, they could move along to provide a processional accompaniment to all those palm fronds. These sculptures were popular in many parts of central and western Europe before the Reformation. A bronze version, without wheels, stands outside the Oberammagau Passion Play Theatre in Bavaria. Few donkeys got to have a coiffure as stylish as the one featured here from the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.

