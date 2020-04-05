Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Why the pope's blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter's Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis' homily for the special 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter's for pope's 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
“Godsplaining,” the podcast: Palm Sunday Special

Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Apr 05, 2020

In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Dominican Friars offer this meditation on the readings for the Sixth Sunday of Lent, also known as Passion Sunday or Palm Sunday

Even though Holy Mass might be canceled in your diocese, the Church remains at prayer. Unite yourself, from your home, to the body of believers throughout the world in an intentional way this Sunday.

In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 which have made it difficult or even in some places impossible to attend Mass, the Dominican Friars offer this new meditation on the readings from the Sunday Liturgy.

This special episode of the regular podcast Godsplaining offers an introductory prayer, the readings read aloud, followed by reflection and commentary, a method for making a worthy spiritual communion (more about that here and here), and a closing prayer.

https://soundcloud.com/godsplaining/bonus-sunday-lectio-lent-week-6-year-a

GodsplainingHoly WeekPalm SundayPodcasts
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope's blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter's for pope's 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
