“Godsplaining,” the podcast: Palm Sunday Special

In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Dominican Friars offer this meditation on the readings for the Sixth Sunday of Lent, also known as Passion Sunday or Palm Sunday
In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 which have made it difficult or even in some places impossible to attend Mass, the Dominican Friars offer this new meditation on the readings from the Sunday Liturgy.
This special episode of the regular podcast Godsplaining offers an introductory prayer, the readings read aloud, followed by reflection and commentary, a method for making a worthy spiritual communion (more about that here and here), and a closing prayer.
https://soundcloud.com/godsplaining/bonus-sunday-lectio-lent-week-6-year-a
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?