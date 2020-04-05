Spiritually participate in Palm Sunday with this meditation

One of the highlights of Palm Sunday is the distribution of palm branches, imitating the actions of the crowd who welcomed Jesus into Jerusalem. Yet the physical palm branches are not nearly important as thethat we bring to this celebration.

St. Andrew of Crete, an 8th-century bishop, highlighted this spiritual reality in a discourse “On Palm Branches” that is featured in the Liturgy of the Hours on Palm Sunday.

It reminds us of the need to participate in a spiritual way in the Palm Sunday celebrations, welcoming Jesus into our own hearts. Here is a brief excerpt from this reflection that we should all meditate on to better understand the essence of this feast.