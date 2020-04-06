Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

A Catholic music playlist for Holy Week

MUSIC
Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels CC0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro

We can’t go to church, so we’re bringing the hymns to you!

Holy Week is upon us and we are still, unfortunately, restricted from communal worship due to the novel coronavirus. Instead, the estimated 1.2 billion Catholics of the world will gather around their televisions to attend Holy Week liturgies in whatever way they can.

It can be hard to remain mindful of one’s faith when worshiping from home, especially while surrounded by anxiety over this unprecedented world crisis. Catholic faithful the world over are left seeking ways to bring the proper reverence of the season into their isolation. For this, we suggest decorating your time with the heavenly sounds of traditional and ancient Catholic hymns.

There are an abundance of downright gorgeous hymns in the Catholic Church, and no season’s music is more emotionally charged than Easter’s. As this holy time celebrates the sacrifice and ultimate victory of Christ over death, the music of Holy Week, especially from the Triduum to Easter Sunday, range from mournful, heart-rending dirges to jubilant songs of praise and celebration.

We’ve assembled a playlist of some of our favorite hymns and songs for Holy Week. As the days progress, we suggest keeping it handy to revisit it from time to time, in order to enhance your prayer and keep yourself mindful of this most holy Catholic season.

Tags:
CatholicCatholic MusicHoly Week
