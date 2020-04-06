Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Spirituality

A simple spiritual exercise for Holy Week

CHRIST
Eduardo Montivero | Cathopic CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Apr 06, 2020

You can begin each day of Holy Week with this reflection, keeping your days focused on God.

Holy Week is meant to be a “holy,” “week,” but that is much easier said than done. We can often let our minds get crowded with countless other concerns and entirely forget that this week is supposed to be set apart for a profound spiritual experience.

Read more:
4 Online retreats offered during Holy Week

One way to sanctify each day of this sacred week is to follow a spiritual exercise recommended in the 19th century book, Sermons for the Holy Week. The author gives a few practical tips that are easy to do and are spiritually beneficial.

In particular, the author explains a simple exercise that is perfect for a morning meditation.

Let us, on each day of the Holy Week, follow [Jesus] in our minds, and silently draw an inward picture of Him in some one moment of His Passion. Let us try to think it well over in the mornings, and get it strong before our mind’s eye, that we fly back to it, and gaze upon it in silence and humility, as often as we have any leisure during the day.

There is not one of us, that has ever heard or read the Gospels for this week with any attention [and] has a sort of picture in his mind, more or less distinct, of the crown of thorns, the purple robe, the soldiers spitting and bowing the knee in mockery, the Cross laid upon our Lord, His sacred and adorable feet and hands so cruelly fastened to it, the offering vinegar, the bowing of His head, the loud cry…the soldier piercing His side, His burial by Joseph. Now, what imaginations we have of all these unspeakable things…let us dwell upon them…Keeping this in mind, let us really try, this one week of our lives, to have Christ and His Cross constantly before us. We cannot tell how much good such holy pictures may do us.

The imagination is a powerful part of our human mind and St. Ignatius Loyola similarly encouraged others to picture the events of the Gospels and put ourselves into the scenes, recognizing every little detail that stands out to us.

If you don’t know what to do this week, try this simple exercise. Begin each morning reading the Passion narrative and picture it in your mind and try to return to it frequently throughout the day.

Read more:
This Holy Week, pray to your Guardian Angel as Padre Pio did
Read more:
A Day-by-Day Guide to Jesus’ Last Week
Tags:
Holy WeekSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    A complete guide to celebrate Palm Sunday at home
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Online retreats offered during Holy Week
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  7. John Burger
    Italy might be turning a corner on Covid-19
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]