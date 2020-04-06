Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Florist places all his flowers on local graves during coronavirus pandemic

cementerio
pixabay
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 06, 2020

Wanting to show some solidarity, the businessman thoughtfully found a perfect place for his redundant stock.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing significant problems for many companies, big and small. With some businesses being forced to cease work, their merchandise has gone to waste and any potential profits have disappeared. One French nursery owner, who had to place his 12 employees on temporary unemployment, wanted to show a little unity during these difficult times.

Romain Banilat, the business owner, explained that the plants grown in his greenhouses had a limited shelf life. In fact, after two weeks they would have to be thrown out. Considering the quarantine period in France is going to go well beyond that, Banilat decided he’d take all the plants to a local cemetery and decorate the graves that would have to remain unvisited during the lockdown.

Sharing his photos on Facebook, Banilat explained that he decided to carry out this kind act since he was aware that his customers wouldn’t be able to collect flowers themselves to lay on the graves of loved ones. He explained that he did this act purely out of a show of solidarity, and not for his own interests, stating “I think that in moments like this we must really join together. Even if we’re all going to find it difficult at the end of the crisis, we’ll be stronger, more solid, greater … be patient.”

With generous and thoughtful gestures like this, we may just find that post-coronavirus we’ll be able to see the good in the world with a little more clarity.

