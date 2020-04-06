Florist places all his flowers on local graves during coronavirus pandemic

Wanting to show some solidarity, the businessman thoughtfully found a perfect place for his redundant stock.
Romain Banilat, the business owner, explained that the plants grown in his greenhouses had a limited shelf life. In fact, after two weeks they would have to be thrown out. Considering the quarantine period in France is going to go well beyond that, Banilat decided he’d take all the plants to a local cemetery and decorate the graves that would have to remain unvisited during the lockdown.
Sharing his photos on Facebook, Banilat explained that he decided to carry out this kind act since he was aware that his customers wouldn’t be able to collect flowers themselves to lay on the graves of loved ones. He explained that he did this act purely out of a show of solidarity, and not for his own interests, stating “I think that in moments like this we must really join together. Even if we’re all going to find it difficult at the end of the crisis, we’ll be stronger, more solid, greater … be patient.”
With generous and thoughtful gestures like this, we may just find that post-coronavirus we’ll be able to see the good in the world with a little more clarity.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?