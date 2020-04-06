Nun from Mother Teresa’s order dies of coronavirus in Swansea, England

A religious sister from Mother Teresa’s order has died of the coronavirus, the mother house of the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta announced, according to a report in Asia News.

Sister Sienna, age 73, is believed to be the first Missionary of Charity to die of the complications related to Covid-19.

“Dear friends,” read the statement from the Missionaries of Charity, “it is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Sister Sienna M C, 73, from the Swansea convent (Wales, UK) has gone to her eternal rest with our Lord yesterday [April 1].”

“She was admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 last week. She is from Jharkhand, India. Please pray for her soul. Kindly pray for the other Rev Sisters in the convent. All community members are affected, one is serious,” read the statement.

A native of Jharkhand in eastern India, Sr. Sienna had been a Missionary of Charity for 50 years, and at the time of her death, was working with the poor and destitute out of the order’s convent in Swansea, England.

According to the Asia News report, Sr. Sienna was in charge of distributing food to the poor, some of whom had contracted the coronavirus. All of the other sisters at the Swansea convent are said to be ill. The Missionaries’ convent in London is also on lockdown as some of the nuns there are reportedly showing symptoms of pneumonia, Asia News reported.