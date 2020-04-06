Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
News

Nun from Mother Teresa’s order dies of coronavirus in Swansea, England

AFP PHOTO/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
INDIA, KOLKATA : Nuns belonging to the Catholic order of the Missionaries of Charity take part in the mass service to commemorate the 102th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa in the Indian Missionaries of Charity house in Kolkata on August 26, 2012. Mother Teresa, the "Angel of Mercy," a Nobel peace prize winner and Roman Catholic saint-in-waiting, was born on August 26, 1910 to Albanian parents in what is now Skopje in Macedonia. AFP PHOTO/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Apr 06, 2020

Sr. Sienna was in charge of distributing food to the poor, some of whom had contracted the coronavirus.

A religious sister from Mother Teresa’s order has died of the coronavirus, the mother house of the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta announced, according to a report in Asia News.

Sister Sienna, age 73, is believed to be the first Missionary of Charity to die of the complications related to Covid-19. 

“Dear friends,” read the statement from the Missionaries of Charity, “it is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Sister Sienna M C, 73, from the Swansea convent (Wales, UK) has gone to her eternal rest with our Lord yesterday [April 1].”

“She was admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 last week. She is from Jharkhand, India. Please pray for her soul. Kindly pray for the other Rev Sisters in the convent. All community members are affected, one is serious,” read the statement.

A native of Jharkhand in eastern India, Sr. Sienna had been a Missionary of Charity for 50 years, and at the time of her death, was working with the poor and destitute out of the order’s convent in Swansea, England. 

According to the Asia News report, Sr. Sienna was in charge of distributing food to the poor, some of whom had contracted the coronavirus. All of the other sisters at the Swansea convent are said to be ill. The Missionaries’ convent in London is also on lockdown as some of the nuns there are reportedly showing symptoms of pneumonia, Asia News reported.

Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    A complete guide to celebrate Palm Sunday at home
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Celebrate Palm Sunday with the pope 11 am (5 am EST) here
  6. Philip Kosloski
    4 Online retreats offered during Holy Week
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]