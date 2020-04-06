Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

Pope sets up fund to help poor countries face COVID-19; you can contribute too

VINCENZO PINTO | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 06, 2020

Through the Pontifical Mission Societies, people worldwide can help developing nations face the pandemic.

Pope Francis has established an emergency fund with a first contribution of $750,000 to help developing countries deal with the pandemic. Anyone can contribute to the fund, which has been established through the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The statement issued on Monday by Agenzia Fides, the Information Service of the Pontifical Mission Societies, went on to say that the money will directly go to “mission countries” through the Church’s structures and institutions.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the beloved former archbishop of Manila who has just recently taken the job of prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, noted how “the Church is often on the front lines of major threats to human well-being. In Africa alone, there are over 74,000 religious sisters and over 46,000 priests operating 7,274 hospitals and clinics, 2,346 homes for elderly and the vulnerable, and educating over 19 million children in 45,088 primary schools. In many rural areas they are the only providers of healthcare and education. The Holy Father is calling upon the Church’s entire vast network to face the challenges ahead.”

No one is alone

Pope Francis appealed to all “Church entities” and individual who “are able and desirous to help, to contribute to this fund through the Pontifical Mission Societies in each country.”

In explaining the aim of the fund, the president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Archbishop Giovanni Dal Toso, noted that poor countries are certainly not exempt from Coronavirus. “Through the Church’s activity of preaching the Gospel and of practical aid through our vast network, we can show that no one is alone in this crisis. In this sense, the Church’s institutions and ministers play a vital role. This is the Holy Father’s intention in establishing this fund. While so many are suffering, we remember and reach out to those who may have no one to care for them, thus showing forth the love of God the Father.”

The Pontifical Mission Societies

Through the Pontifical Mission Societies, the pope is able to support more than 1,110 dioceses. They are located for the most part in Asia, Africa, Oceania and part of the Amazon region.

Contributions can be made via bank wire transfer to:
IT84F0200805075000102456047 (SWIFT UNCRITMM) for:
Amministrazione Pontificie Opere Missionarie,
indicating: Fund Corona-Virus

Donations made to local branches might be more convenient for some:

Find the Pontifical Mission Societies in the UK here.

In the USA, here.

In Australia, here.

Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    A complete guide to celebrate Palm Sunday at home
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Online retreats offered during Holy Week
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  7. John Burger
    Italy might be turning a corner on Covid-19
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]