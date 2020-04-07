8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re a parent about to welcome a baby girl, you may still be stuck on a name for your little angel. Your choice may be made even harder given this new life of isolation and worry. So to help you with your choice, here’s a selection of names that not only reflect the beauty of Easter, but the happiness in welcoming a new life into this world — which is an occasion to celebrate and give thanks for, no matter what is happening around us!