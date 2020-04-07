Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home

8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter

Cerith Gardiner | Apr 07, 2020

Look to the hope of Jesus’ resurrection for your newborn’s entry to the world during these complicated times.

If you’re a parent about to welcome a baby girl, you may still be stuck on a name for your little angel. Your choice may be made even harder given this new life of isolation and worry. So to help you with your choice, here’s a selection of names that not only reflect the beauty of Easter, but the happiness in welcoming a new life into this world — which is an occasion to celebrate and give thanks for, no matter what is happening around us!

Read more:
12 Beautiful baby names for a spring newborn
Read more:
10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys

 

 

Tags:
Baby namesEaster
