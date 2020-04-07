Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Free sacred art for your customizable Zoom background

LEONARDO DA VINCI
Leonardo Da Vinci (1452–1519) | Public Domain
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Apr 07, 2020

Share your faith while meeting with friends and family (or even coworkers) during quarantine.

As the coronavirus epidemic has introduced teleconferencing to more and more people around the world, never before have so many had their homes on display to mere acquaintances and colleagues. Tips abound on how to achieve the most flattering lighting and camera angles. Perhaps most importantly, a tidy, uncluttered background will make a better impression during a virtual meeting than a tower of empty pizza boxes and baskets of laundry lurking behind you.

Our friends at Open Culture note that teleconferencing, in addition to getting people to clean up their home workspaces, is also sparking a renaissance of creativity as people are using their hand-picked “virtual backgrounds” as a form of self-expression:

Instead of their bedrooms or offices, students and office workers have started appearing in settings like a 1970s disco, the Taj Mahal, and the starship Enterprise.

The teleconferencing software Zoom has an instrucitional video that explains how to switch your meeting background from the inside of your bedroom to any image you can download. Open Culture helpfully provides links to 30 “world-class museums” that have made over 2 million works of art available for download.

Since it’s Holy Week, we’ve included a selection of sacred art, all of which is available to freely download, to help you share the beauty of your faith to friends, family, fellow students, and colleagues. 

To create a virtual background, follow the directions in this video from Zoom:


And consider sharing one of these works of art as your virtual background this Holy Week:

CHRIST IN THE TEMPLE
Public Domain
Cleansing of the Temple. Unknown Netherlandish artist
Public Domain
The Washing of the Feet, Jacopo Tintoretto c. 1548
LEONARDO DA VINCI
Leonardo Da Vinci (1452–1519) | Public Domain
Public Domain
Christ Carrying the Cross, Titian
THE PAZZI CRUCIFIXION
Pietro Perugino | Public Domain
CRUCIFIXION OF CHRIST
Public Domain
Christ Crucified, Velasquez

 

 

 

 

 

