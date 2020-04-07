Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when

Pope’s liturgies

Holy Thursday April 9, Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 6 pm (12 pm EST) streamed here on Aleteia

Good Friday April 10, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: 6 pm (12 pm EST) streamed here on Aleteia

Stations of the Cross: Friday at 9 pm (3 pm EST) streamed here on Aleteia (These will be held in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, instead of at the Colosseum.)

Holy Saturday April 11, Easter Vigil: 9 pm (3 pm EST) streamed here on Aleteia

Easter Sunday April 12, Mass 11 am (5 am EST) followed by the “urbi et orbi” message and blessing streamed here on Aleteia

Relics of Holy Week

Holy Thursday, April 9

Holy Hour in Gethsemane: 9.00 pm Israel time (2 pm EST) Presided over by the Custos of the Holy Land, Br Francesco Patton, ofm, in the Basilica of the Agony in Gethsemane, Jerusalem. Broadcast by Christian Media Center.

Good Friday, April 10

Crown of Thorns meditation from Notre-Dame Cathedral: At 11:30 am (CET) or 5:30 am (EST) the Archbishop of Paris will lead a veneration of the relic of Christ’s Crown of Thorns from Notre-Dame Cathedral. It will be broadcast by KTO, France’s Catholic television station.

Saturday, April 11

The Shroud of Turin: The Archbishop of Turin has authorized the display of the Shroud between Saturday, April 11 and Friday, April 17. Visit the official website of the Shroud of Turin to access the livestream.

Since April 6:

Rosary from Mary’s House: At noon (6 am EST), Archbishop Fabio Dal Cin presides over the recitation of the Rosary and the Angelus prayer from the Marian Shrine of Loreto, where the Annunciation is believed to have taken place, and where the Holy Family lived together.

At 9 pm (3 pm EST) every evening, the Rosary with the Supplication to Our Lady of Loreto is prayed, for the intention of being freed from evil and from the pandemic.

You can follow both from the Vatican’s YouTube page with changes to schedule for the Triduum.