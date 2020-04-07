Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Church

Join Pope Francis in what will be a unique, historical Holy Week.

AP/Andrew Medichini
Apr 07, 2020

Join us in the liturgical celebrations of these three great days, live from Rome, in communion with millions of Catholics around the world, together.

The health crisis caused by the Coronavirus has forced us to spend the Holy Week in confinement. This surely is a unique, exceptional occasion.  Our hearts are heavy and saddened as we won’t be able to take part in the offices and celebrations with which the liturgy revives the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Our Lord, Jesus Christ. 

Despite the tears that cloud our eyes because of the deaths of our brothers and sisters, because of the suffering of those who are sick, we in Aleteia also want to help you experience the profound joy of being in communion with the whole church, gathered around Pope Francis, offering you the live transmission of the great celebrations of the Paschal Triduum. 

Despite the difficulties linked to our present confinement, we are doing everything we can to offer you a Paschal Triduum that allows you to unite with the Lord, and thus participate in the joy of his resurrection.

With Aleteia, this Holy Thursday, at 6 p.m. (Rome time) you will be able to join the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, presided over by Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Also, at 6 p.m. on Good Friday you can follow the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, presided over by the Pope, and at 9 p.m. the Way of the Cross. This year the Stations of the Cross will not take place at the Colosseum, where they are typically held, but on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica.

We also invite you to follow the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, from 9 p.m., presided over by the Holy Father in Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Finally, we invite you to join the joyful celebration of the Resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday at 11 am during the Mass presided over by the Pope followed by his Easter blessing, also called the “Urbi et Orbi” address.

If you browse the Aleteia website you will see that we have enriched the transmission of these celebrations with a series of articles presenting you with tools to live the celebrations at home: guides, testimonies, meditations, news from the Christian community around the world, a real help so that parents and grandparents can help their children and grandchildren to live this mystery of faith.

We are doing all this for a reason: in these times of quarantine and confinement, we want to help you live the joy of Jesus’ Resurrection. One thing is clear: for all of us, Holy Week is always already a unique week! 

See you all on www.aleteia.org!

