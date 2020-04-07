Turn to Our Lady of Good Help, the apparition of Wisconsin, with this Litany

On October 9, 1859, the Queen of Heaven appeared to Adele Brise, a Belgian immigrant in Champion, Wisconsin. In the time following the apparitions, chapels were built at the site, each dedicated to Mary’s title Notre Dame de Bon Secours, or Our Lady of Good Help, a historical devotion dating back several centuries in France, Belgium, and Canada.

I detail the historical devotion and prayers in my Prayer Book for Pilgrims available from TAN Books.

In that same book of prayers and devotions, I offered my own Litany to Our Lady of Good Help, invoking several helping titles of Mary and asking her to help us when we face certain things and to help individuals in need of God’s grace.

In the years following the apparition, Adele Brise — affectionately called Sister Adele because she founded a third order of religious sisters — started a school in response to Mary’s message to gather the children and teach them their faith. During one school year, a croup outbreak forced the school to close. On October 8, 1871, a fire threatened the chapel, convent, and school, but the community gathered in prayer, processing a statue of Mary and praying the Rosary.

Read more: This is the only officially recognized Marian apparition in the United States

During this time of pandemic, we turn again to Mary’s intercession. We have prayed the Rosary with the Holy Father and watched him as he prayed before her image during the extraordinary Urbi et Orbi.

I invite you to join me in asking Mary to pray for us, to help us, and to help so many who are in need right now. To this end, I re-wrote the Litany with relevant invocations to our time. Catholic musician Anna Nuzzo, in collaboration with Shalom World TV, recorded an adapted sung version, available here.

When Mary appeared to Adele, she told her that she prays for the conversion of sinners and urged Adele to fear nothing because she would help her. We join Mary in praying for the world and turn to her help, believing as the Angel Gabriel once told her, “Nothing is impossible for God.”

Litany to Our Lady of Good Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Written by Fr. Edward Looney

Lord, have mercy. R. Lord, have mercy.

Christ have mercy. R. Christ have mercy.

Lord have mercy. R. Christ have mercy.

Christ hear us. R. Christ graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven. R. Have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the World. R. Have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit. R. Have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, One God R. Have mercy on us.

Response: Pray For Us

Holy Mary

Holy Mother of God

St. Joseph

Queen of Heaven

Queen of Peace

Queen of Families

Comforter of the Afflicted

Undoer of Knots

Star of the Stormy Sea

Our Lady of the Smile

Our Lady of Consolation

Our Lady of Good Health

Our Lady of Good Remedy

Our Lady of Lourdes

Virgin of the Poor

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Our Lady of Hope

Our Lady of Good Help

Response: Mary, Help Us

In times of trial

In times of confusion

In times of fear

In times of quarantine

In times of isolation

In times of loneliness

In times of pandemic

In times of sickness

In times of uncertainty

Response: Mary Help Them

For government leaders

For scientists and medical researchers

For first responders

For nurses and doctors

For priests and funeral directors

For the Church and Her healing mission

For the sick and the suffering

For pregnant women and their babies

For the elderly

For those with compromised immune systems

For those worried about the future

For the unemployed and financially distressed

For those diagnosed with coronavirus

For those fighting for their life

For those at the hour of death

For those who have lost their life

For those who mourn and grieve

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world

Spare us, O Lord

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world

Graciously hear us, O Lord

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world

Have mercy on us

Pray for us, O holy Mother of God

That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray,

Grant O God, through the intercession and mediation of Our Lady of Good Help, all the graces we need in these difficult times. May Our Lady now intercede for us, and as her foot crushes the head of the serpent, may she now squash this virus and stay its spread. In our time of need we fly to your protection and intercession, O Lady of Good Help. Help us not to fear, for God is with us and you are praying for us. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen.