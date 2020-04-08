10 Activities senior citizens can do at home to boost their spirits

Let’s not forget the older members of our family, who need us very much at this time.
On top of these existing mental health concerns comes our current situation with COVID-19, which is sometimes being referred to as “the grandparents’ disease” as the elderly are most likely to die from the virus. All of this heaps additional stress on the elderly and exacerbates mental health challenges already present.
Just as we plan activities for our children at home, let’s not forget the older members of our family, who also need us very much at this time. Whether you live with them or they’re alone, here are some ideas for how we can help our older adults to have fun and feel useful and loved.
