John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
J-P Mauro
A Catholic music playlist for Holy Week

Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Watch the pope’s Holy Thursday Mass at 6 pm (noon EST) here

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 08, 2020

The Holy Father will of course be unable to celebrate the Mass in a prison this year.

Pope Francis will celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper from St. Peter’s Basilica starting at 6 pm Rome time (noon EST).

The link above will go live at the scheduled time.

As already noted by the Vatican, the optional Washing of the Feet ceremony will be omitted.

The Holy Father has generally celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper with prisoners and in a 2017 interview, he revealed some of the inspiration behind this choice.

“As priests and bishops, we should always be serving,” the pope told La Repubblica. “As I said in the visit to a prison that I made the first Holy Thursday after my election, this is a duty that I carry in my heart.”

His focus on prison ministry, the pope revealed, has been reinforced by the example of Cardinal Agostino Casaroli, who died in 1998.

In 1979, Pope John Paul II appointed the cardinal as Secretary of State, following his many years working in the Vatican and in Vatican diplomacy.

“The example of Agostino Casaroli taught me a lot,” Francis explained in the interview. “He died in 1998, after having been a cardinal and Secretary of State. As a priest, he carried out his ministry for years in the juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo.

Francis continued: “Every Saturday night, he would disappear. ‘He’s resting,’ people would say. He arrived [to the prison] by bus, with his briefcase, and he stayed there to hear the young people’s confessions and to play with them. They called him Don Agostino — nobody knew who he was.

“When John XXIII received him in audience after his first visit to the countries of Eastern Europe on a diplomatic mission in the midst of the Cold War, after the meeting, the pope asked him, ‘Tell me something. Do you still visit those kids?’

“‘Yes, Your Holiness,’

“‘I ask you a favor: Never abandon them.’ This was the counsel left to Casaroli by the Good Pope, who died a few months later.”

This year, the mediations for the stations of the cross that the pope will lead on Good Friday were written by a prison community.

