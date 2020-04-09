Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
10 Beautiful Catholic stories retold by beloved children's author Tomie dePaola

Theresa Civantos Barber | Apr 09, 2020

DePaola’s recent sudden death came as a sad shock to many, but his legacy of special books lives on.

Tomie dePaola, beloved author and illustrator of more than 270 children’s books, died on March 30 at age 85. He left a wonderful legacy for generations of children with his gently humorous stories.

Although he reportedly was not a practicing Catholic in his later years, he never left the Catholic worldview completely behind. This background, along with his Irish and Italian heritage, helped him to focus on retelling stories of Christ and the saints. The books he wrote and illustrated are treasures for the whole family and offer wonderful opportunities to teach children about the faith.

Tags:
BooksChildren
