Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope's daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday holy from home
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope's blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter's Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis' homily for the special 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter's for pope's 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Lifestyle

9 Hilarious memes of our furry friends in quarantine

dogS
Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 09, 2020

We can always rely on our family pets for a bit of fun, even in tough times.

Click here to launch the slideshow

As most of the world adapts to a new life in quarantine, beloved pets are providing a major source of comfort and are being called upon to play an even bigger role in family life. They give endless cuddles and emotional support when you want to pull your hair out, and they might even be the only companion for many who live alone.

But let’s not forget that our faithful pets have also had their own lives turned upside down. After spending the day in a quiet home all to themselves, their spaces have now been invaded by busy home workers and kids adapting to life outside of school. And all of this change has provided their owners with opportunities to get creative and share how their family pets provide welcome comic relief during these uncertain times. So click on the slideshow to get a glimpse of quarantine from an animal’s point of view …

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
6 Ways pets are good for your health
Read more:
The real reason we love our pets so much

Tags:
AnimalsCoronavirus
