Here’s the new prayer that will be part of the Good Friday liturgy; families can also use it

The liturgy celebrated on Good Friday, the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, included the Solemn Intercessions, an ancient part of this liturgy in the Roman Rite.

Over a series of 10 petitions – each made up of an introduction, an invitation to silent prayer (sometimes accompanied by kneeling), and a concluding prayer – the People of God pray for the Church and its leaders and ministers, catechumens entering the Church, Christian unity, the Jewish people, those who do not believe in Jesus Christ and/or God, public officials, and people in any tribulation.

In addition to these petitions, “[i]n a situation of grave public need, the Diocesan Bishop may permit or order the addition of a special intention” (Roman Missal, Friday of the Passion of the Lord, no. 13).

The ongoing scourge of the 2019-2020 coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic presents such a grave public need. The Holy See’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments offered the text for such a petition.

The US bishops’ Secretariat of Divine Worship also prepared a sample text for bishops to use or adapt.

The decision of whether to insert a special intention and the composition of its text remains the purview of the Diocesan Bishop.

During livestreamed liturgies on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, members of the faithful may hear, in varying words, an extra petition in the Solemn Intercessions asking Almighty God to be with his people during this time of pandemic, to give comfort to patients and caregivers, and eternal rest to the deceased.

The faithful will also see that the reverence of the cross, another part of this liturgy, will be done this year without a kiss.

The proposed sample texts below could be used or adapted for private or family prayer. Many dioceses have also issued one or more special prayers during the pandemic.