Here’s the new prayer that will be part of the Good Friday liturgy; families can also use it

The liturgy celebrated on Good Friday, the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, included the Solemn Intercessions, an ancient part of this liturgy in the Roman Rite.
Over a series of 10 petitions – each made up of an introduction, an invitation to silent prayer (sometimes accompanied by kneeling), and a concluding prayer – the People of God pray for the Church and its leaders and ministers, catechumens entering the Church, Christian unity, the Jewish people, those who do not believe in Jesus Christ and/or God, public officials, and people in any tribulation.
In addition to these petitions, “[i]n a situation of grave public need, the Diocesan Bishop may permit or order the addition of a special intention” (Roman Missal, Friday of the Passion of the Lord, no. 13).
The ongoing scourge of the 2019-2020 coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic presents such a grave public need. The Holy See’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments offered the text for such a petition.
The US bishops’ Secretariat of Divine Worship also prepared a sample text for bishops to use or adapt.
The decision of whether to insert a special intention and the composition of its text remains the purview of the Diocesan Bishop.
During livestreamed liturgies on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, members of the faithful may hear, in varying words, an extra petition in the Solemn Intercessions asking Almighty God to be with his people during this time of pandemic, to give comfort to patients and caregivers, and eternal rest to the deceased.
The faithful will also see that the reverence of the cross, another part of this liturgy, will be done this year without a kiss.
The proposed sample texts below could be used or adapted for private or family prayer. Many dioceses have also issued one or more special prayers during the pandemic.
Sample Intercessions for the COVID-19 Pandemic
From the Holy See
IX b. For the afflicted in time of pandemic
Let us pray also for all those who suffer the consequences of the current pandemic,
that God the Father may grant health to the sick,
strength to those who care for them, comfort to families
and salvation to all the victims who have died.
Prayer in silence. Then the Priest says:
Almighty ever-living God,
only support of our human weakness,
look with compassion upon the sorrowful condition of your children
who suffer because of this pandimc;
relieve the pain of the sick,
give strength to those who care for them,
welcome into your peace those who have died
and, throughout this time of tribulation,
grant that we may all find comfort in your merciful love.
Through Christ our Lord.
R. Amen.
From the US bishops
If the Diocesan Bishop has ordered the use of the exact text as proposed by the USCCB, a musical setting is available for clergy.
XI. For an end to the pandemic
Let us pray, dearly beloved, for a swift end
to the coronavirus pandemic that afflicts our world,
that our God and Father will heal the sick,
strengthen those who care for them,
and help us all to persevere in faith.
Prayer in silence. Then the Priest says:
Almighty and merciful God,
source of all life, health and healing,
look with compassion on our world, brought low by disease;
protect us in the midst of the grave challenges that assail us
and in your fatherly providence
grant recovery to the stricken,
strength to those who care for them,
and success to those working to eradicate this scourge.
Through Christ our Lord.
R. Amen.
The Vatican also issued prayers for a Mass that can be offered for the intention of the end of the pandemic.
The Mass in the Time of Pandemic can be celebrated on any day except solemnities; the Sundays of Advent, Lent and Easter (season); days within the Octave of Easter; the commemoration of All the Faithful Departed (All Souls’ Day); Ash Wednesday; and the days of Holy Week.
The Opening Prayer, or Collect, reads:
Almighty and eternal God, our refuge in every danger, to whom we turn in our distress; in faith we pray look with compassion on the afflicted, grant eternal rest to the dead, comfort to mourners, healing to the sick, peace to the dying, strength to healthcare workers, wisdom to our leaders and the courage to reach out to all in love, so that together we may give glory to your holy name.
The offertory prayer for the Mass reads:
Accept, O Lord, the gifts we offer in this time of peril. May they become for us, by your power, a source of healing and peace. Through Christ our Lord.
The new Mass ends with the “prayer over the people,” which says:
O God, protector of all who hope in you, bless your people, keep them safe, defend them, prepare them, that, free from sin and safe from the enemy, they may persevere always in your love. Through Christ our Lord.
