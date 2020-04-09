Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Join Dominican friars for a 3-episode Triduum reflection, guided by the number 7

You’ll “visit” 7 Station Churches of Rome, meditate on the 7 Last Words, and explore 7 promises of salvation made at the Easter Vigil.

Join Dominicans Fr. Gregory Pine, Fr. Patrick Briscoe, and Fr. Jacob Bertrand Janczyk as they consider the mysteries of the most sacred days of the Christian year!
This three episode retreat features “visits” to seven station churches in Rome, a meditation on the seven last words of Christ, and an exploration of the seven promises of salvation read at the Easter Vigil.
This is a special episode of their regular podcast Godsplaining.
