Join Pope Francis for Celebration of the Passion at 6 pm (noon EST) here

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 09, 2020

The link above will go live at the scheduled time.

Pope Francis will celebrate the Lord’s Passion on Friday at 6 pm Rome time. As is customary for this liturgy, the preacher of the Pontifical Household, Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa, will give the homily.

There will be no kissing of the cross for the liturgy, given the restraints imposed by the pandemic.

During the universal prayers, the new prayer for those suffering from the virus and their families and caregivers will be included.

The link above will go live at the scheduled time.

