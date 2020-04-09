Meditate on the Good Friday Passion with the captivating melodies of the Dominican Order

The Gospel for the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion of Good Friday, according to John, is here sung according to the traditional melodies of the Dominican Order.

This chant setting was recently revised and set to the text of the present lectionary of the Roman Rite in the United States by Fr. Innocent Vincent Smith, O.P.

The Dominicans are:

Evangelist – Fr. Vincent Ferrer Bagan, O.P.

Christ – Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe, O.P.

Voice – Fr. Peter Joseph Gautsch, O.P.