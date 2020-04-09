Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday holy from home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Spirituality

We hope in the Cross because it cannot, does not change

ENITREA
Gail Orenstein | NurPhoto | AFP
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Apr 09, 2020

Not even the darkest schemes of the worst devils could wrinkle the endurance of the cross. For this reason, the cross is a sign of hope.

Faithful cross the Saints rely on,
Noble tree beyond compare!
Never was there such a scion,
Never leaf or flower so rare. 

Founded 1,000 years ago by St. Bruno, the Carthusian Order has a reputation for an extraordinary continuity. Boasting the same essential practices since their founding, it is said of the Carthusians, “Never reformed becaused never deformed.”

The Carthusian way of life is unchanging, perennial, timeless. Even the motto of the order hints at their steadfastness: “The cross remains constant while the world turns.”

The cross is steady.

The cross is constant.

While the world turns …

This Good Friday, when so much is unravelling before us, when so much is different, when so many new challenges lurk, while so many sorrows linger, the cross is steady. The cross alone is constant.

Our blessed Lord suffers in His passion the loss of everything. His friends abandon Him. He endures great physical suffering. He is mocked and belittled. The justice system fails Him. He is stripped even of the clothes off His back. 

Nothing shakes Him from His mission. The cross is carried. His course is set. He continues on unabated, steady, constant.

In 1998, when Pope John Paul II’s health began to seriously deteriorate, then Cardinal Ratzinger described the Pope saying, “The pain is written on his face. His figure is bent, and he needs to support himself on his pastoral staff. He leans on the cross…” The Pope could lean on the cross. 

Only Christ could carry such a cross. Only Christ could make the cross constant. Only the Word through whom all things were made could set something firm in the course of creation. Only one who knows things totally, from the depths, can make something unshakeable in their midst.

The earth quakes. The temple veil is torn in two. The Scriptures and prophecies of old are fulfilled. And the cross remains.

Not even the darkest schemes of the worst devils could wrinkle the endurance of the cross. For this reason, more than any other Christian symbol, the cross is a sign of hope.

We Christians cross ourselves as we begin to pray. We wear the cross on chains about our necks. We put the cross on our cars and on top of our churches. We are marked with the cross at Holy Baptism, and year after year on Ash Wednesday.

It is a sign of promise. It is a sign of God at work in our midst. It is a sign of hope. If Holy Thursday is the feast of charity, Good Friday is the feast of hope.

Hope is the longing for that which is to come. Hope allows us to move beyond our own strengths and fears. Hope is to trust in the promises of God.

Teresa of Avila describes hope saying,

Hope, O my soul, hope. You know neither the day nor the hour. Watch carefully, for everything passes quickly, even though your impatience makes doubtful what is certain, and turns a very short time into a long one. Dream that the more you struggle, the more you prove the love that you bear your God, and the more you will rejoice one day with your Beloved, in a happiness and rapture that can never end.

The cross is our hope. Steadfast and enduring, it is at once the sign of God’s faithfulness and the promise of the glory to come.

Faithful cross the Saints rely on,
Noble tree beyond compare!
Never was there such a scion,
Never leaf or flower so rare.

Read more:
There’s a lesson we need to learn from the Carthusians, especially now
Tags:
Holy Week
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  3. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  4. Philip Kosloski
    5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can’t attend …
  5. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    While many die without family, pope urges: ‘Do not be …
  7. J-P Mauro
    A Catholic music playlist for Holy Week
  8. Aleteia
    Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Good Friday at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]