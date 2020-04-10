Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday holy from home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
J-P Mauro
A Catholic music playlist for Holy Week

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Art & Culture

Experience the somber beauty of the Good Friday “Reproaches”

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

The traditional hymn for the Veneration of the Cross on Good Friday.

In the Good Friday Liturgy of the Roman Rite, there is a moment when the faithful are invited to approach and venerate the Cross of our Lord, which is accompanied by a chorus lifting their voices in prayer. While it has become popular to sing more modern hymns, like “Behold the Wood of the Cross,” for hundreds of years it was the Catholic tradition to sing the Good Friday “Reproaches.”.

The “Reproaches,” known as “Improperia” in the original Latin text, are a series of antiphons and responses, performed as a conversation between Jesus and the faithful. Here, Christ expresses remonstrance with his people and asks them again and again “How have I offended you?”

The piece is performed in alternating pattern between the cantor and a choir, or even two choirs if there is no cantor. In each antiphon, the voice representing Christ lists another example of God’s good works and how His mercy was answered by the people with Crucifixion. The lyrics were largely drawn from Psalm 78, which chronicles the “praiseworthy deeds of the LORD and his strength,” in the Old Testament.

It is a penitential masterpiece that brings to mind the most striking line of the Act of Contrition, “through my fault, through my fault, through my most grievous fault.” Aleteia’s own Phil Kosloski describes it beautifully:

This ancient hymn is meant to provide a fitting meditation while each individual walks up the aisle of the church to kiss the wounds of Christ on the cross. It points the soul inward and forces us to reflect on our own failings. In the end, it reminds us how every sin we commit hurts our beloved Lord and furthers his pain on the cross.

The text has been arranged to dozens of musical scores, but we especially liked the compositions by John Sanders (featured above) and James Kennerley (featured below). The Sanders feels like a more traditional hymn, utilizing expansive, sustained chords that took our breath away. The Kennerley is a bit more interesting in its dynamics and the way the vocal lines overlap, and the choir is stronger overall.


 

Tags:
Catholic MusicEasterGood Friday
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  3. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  4. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Holy Thursday at home
  5. Aleteia
    Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when
  6. Philip Kosloski
    5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can’t attend …
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Watch the pope’s Holy Thursday Mass at 6 pm (noon EST) here …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Good Friday at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]