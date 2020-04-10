Experience the somber beauty of the Good Friday “Reproaches”

The traditional hymn for the Veneration of the Cross on Good Friday.
The “Reproaches,” known as “Improperia” in the original Latin text, are a series of antiphons and responses, performed as a conversation between Jesus and the faithful. Here, Christ expresses remonstrance with his people and asks them again and again “How have I offended you?”
The piece is performed in alternating pattern between the cantor and a choir, or even two choirs if there is no cantor. In each antiphon, the voice representing Christ lists another example of God’s good works and how His mercy was answered by the people with Crucifixion. The lyrics were largely drawn from Psalm 78, which chronicles the “praiseworthy deeds of the LORD and his strength,” in the Old Testament.
It is a penitential masterpiece that brings to mind the most striking line of the Act of Contrition, “through my fault, through my fault, through my most grievous fault.” Aleteia’s own Phil Kosloski describes it beautifully:
This ancient hymn is meant to provide a fitting meditation while each individual walks up the aisle of the church to kiss the wounds of Christ on the cross. It points the soul inward and forces us to reflect on our own failings. In the end, it reminds us how every sin we commit hurts our beloved Lord and furthers his pain on the cross.
The text has been arranged to dozens of musical scores, but we especially liked the compositions by John Sanders (featured above) and James Kennerley (featured below). The Sanders feels like a more traditional hymn, utilizing expansive, sustained chords that took our breath away. The Kennerley is a bit more interesting in its dynamics and the way the vocal lines overlap, and the choir is stronger overall.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!