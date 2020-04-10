Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Church

Get the pope’s Easter Sunday ‘urbi et orbi’ blessing live at noon (6 am EST) here

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 10, 2020

The blessing will follow the Mass that begins at 11 am (5 am EST)

Pope Francis will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass beginning at 11 am Rome time (5 am EST).

Following Mass he will give the traditional “urbi et orbi” blessing (to the City of Rome and the World). This Easter blessing offers the possibility of gaining a plenary indulgence.

The link above will go live at the scheduled time.

Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Keep Reading
