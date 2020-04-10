Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
J-P Mauro
A Catholic music playlist for Holy Week

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Art & Culture

Good Friday in art

Jesus Christ Stripped of His Garments
El Greco | Public Domain
Share
Print
John Burger | Apr 10, 2020

Some of the greatest artists in history have depicted Christ’s Passion in ways that stir the soul.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Launch the slideshow

Perhaps no event in Christian salvation history is more dramatic than the Passion and Crucifixion of Christ. And drama is at the heart of great art, whether it’s literature, theater, film or the plastic arts.

In the hands of a great artist, the story can move the soul and provide much thought for prayer and contemplation.

In that spirit, we offer some of the greatest works of art from over the centuries depicting the events of Good Friday.

Tags:
ArtJesus Christ
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  3. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  4. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Holy Thursday at home
  5. Aleteia
    Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when
  6. Philip Kosloski
    5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can’t attend …
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Watch the pope’s Holy Thursday Mass at 6 pm (noon EST) here …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]