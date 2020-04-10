Great-grandparents visit kids through the glass door, and the touching image goes viral

The British newspaper Daily Mail reported on a touching image of great-grandparents Theresa and Ray Cossey, both 81 years old and living in Norfolk, England, receiving an unusual visit. Their granddaughter Vickie and great-granddaughters Florence, 3, and Edith, 1, went to their great-grandparents’ house to see them through the glass of the patio door, since physical contact is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray and Theresa are in the high-risk group, not only because of their age, but also because Theresa has breast cancer and Parkinson’s disease. The couple have two children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Vickie dressed the girls in warm clothes for playing outdoors and took them to see Ray and Theresa through the glass door. Vickie talked with her grandparents via FaceTime on her cell phone while the children played.

Talking to The Daily Mail, the young mother described the situation as “sad” because “I felt a little like we were looking at them through a goldfish bowl.” Still, she didn’t want to leave them without somehow seeing the little ones, who usually visit their great-grandparents every Tuesday to have coffee and cake with them. Ray declared that the visit was “wonderful” and that “just to see children play gives everyone a lift.”

Vickie, her husband Edd, and their daughters are also staying socially isolated, despite their short and “physically distant” visit to the great-grandparents. Little Edith recently underwent surgery to remove a kidney, so she is higher risk. The family is taking all due precautions.