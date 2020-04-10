Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Voices & Views

Mourning the loss of the Mass

church
Jurgis Rudaks | Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Garvey | Apr 10, 2020

Live-streamed Masses are a poor substitute for the real thing — and a reminder that the Mass is an act of public worship.

It’s Holy Week, and for the first time in my life I won’t be going to church. I couldn’t if I tried. So firm is our determination to stop the spread of the coronavirus that we have closed houses of worship across the country.
I find myself thinking of Tenebrae, a service Catholics usually celebrate this week. The church is lit by a stand of 15 candles. They are gradually extinguished as we sing and read from scripture. The first reading, from Lamentations, mourns the ruin of Jerusalem and the Babylonian captivity:
How solitary sits the city
Once filled with people.
She who was great among the nations
Is now like a widow.
The destruction of Solomon’s temple prefigures the crucifixion and death of Jesus. At the end of the service, the church is left in darkness and the congregation files out in silence.
This year Tenebrae has a new meaning. Our churches have been dark for a month, and we don’t know when they will reopen. So we have turned to virtual substitutes. At Catholic University the chaplain offers daily Mass on Facebook. Bishop Robert Barron broadcasts Mass from his chapel in Los Angeles through the Word on Fire network. This is how Catholics across America will celebrate Easter, the holiest day of the year.
We are right to be thankful for the developments in technology that make such electronic communion possible. And given our appropriate commitment to social distancing, it’s the best we can do at the moment. But it is a poor substitute for the real thing.
One reason is that Mass is not something you can actually celebrate by yourself, on your laptop. You need a congregation. The group that gathers in church is different from a crowd in a subway or a theater. When I take the train, or go to the movies, it’s for my own individual reasons. Others around me might have the same route or destination, but my objective is not linked to theirs. Some say religion is like this. Justice Douglas once observed that “religion is an individual experience.”
But it’s not. The Mass is an act of public worship. Unless there’s a particularly good reason, a priest should not celebrate it alone. God’s relation to us and ours to God is communal. The congregation is the people of God, not a collection of individuals. We are saved not one by one, but because we belong to the community.
This is not a uniquely Catholic, or even Christian, idea. Jews require a minyan, a quorum of 10 adults, to perform certain religious obligations like sitting shiva. That’s because they understand themselves as a chosen people, not a collection of individuals.
So one shortcoming of the online Mass is that it lacks a congregation.  Even more obviously, it lacks the presence of God. Catholics believe that when they receive holy communion, they consume the body of Christ.
This may be the most distinctive feature of Catholicism — its sacramental view of the world. We believe that God came to earth in the person of Jesus Christ. Holy Week celebrates his Passion, death, and resurrection. We believe that the Mass perpetuates the sacrifice of the cross and allows the whole community to share in the divine life. This is something the best webcams will never be able to bring to us.
And what will be the long-term consequences of this deprivation? If we go too long without Mass and the sacraments, will we eventually lose our attachment to the faith? Or will we follow the example of our fathers in faith, who sat down by the waters of Babylon and wept, when they remembered Zion?
 
John Garvey is the president of The Catholic University of America.
Tags:
CoronavirusMass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  3. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  4. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Holy Thursday at home
  5. Aleteia
    Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when
  6. Philip Kosloski
    5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can’t attend …
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Watch the pope’s Holy Thursday Mass at 6 pm (noon EST) here …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Good Friday at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]