Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Good Friday at home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

Pope thanks Turin archbishop for live-streaming the Shroud

SHROUD OF TURIN,POPE FRANCIS
Osservatore Romano | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 10, 2020

“We contemplate on this cloth the icon of the crucified Lord Jesus … To him we entrust ourselves; in him we trust.”

Pope Francis has written the archbishop of Turin to thank him for making the Holy Shroud of Turin available to viewers on Holy Saturday through live-streaming.

Read more:
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter

 

The pope expressed his “most sincere thanks” for responding to this desire of the people of God, “sorely tried by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

The pope said that he himself joins in the desire of the faithful, “directing my gaze to the Man of the Holy Shroud, in whom we recognize the characteristics of the Suffering Servant, which Jesus took on in his Passion: ‘a man of suffering and acquainted with infirmity … he has borne our infirmities and carried our diseases; … he was wounded for our transgressions, crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the punishment that made us whole, and by his bruises we are healed’ (Isaiah 53: 3, 4-5).”

In the face of the Man of the Holy Shroud we see as well the faces of many ill brothers and sisters, especially those who are most alone and with least care; but as well, all the victims of wars and violence, of slavery and persecution.

The pope reflected that as Christians with the light of Scripture “we contemplate on this cloth the icon of the crucified Lord Jesus, dead and risen. To him we entrust ourselves; in him we trust. Jesus will give us the strength to confront every test of faith, with hope and with love, with the certainty that the Father always hears his children who cry to him, and saves them.”

The Holy Father concluded with an invitation to “live these days in intimate union with the Passion of Christ, to experience the grace and joy of the Resurrection.”

Read more:
Get to know the Shroud of Turin’s companion cloth
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  3. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  4. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Holy Thursday at home
  5. Aleteia
    Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when
  6. Philip Kosloski
    5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can’t attend …
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Watch the pope’s Holy Thursday Mass at 6 pm (noon EST) here …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Good Friday at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]