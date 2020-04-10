Pray for those in agony on Good Friday

Good Friday is the most somber day in the Church’s liturgical calendar. It is a day focused entirely on the suffering and death of Jesus.

While contemplating Jesus’ agony on the cross, we are encouraged to lift up in prayer all those who are suffering in the world today, especially those on their deathbeds.

Below is a short prayer from The manual of indulgences, that asks God to have mercy on these souls. It is our prayer that Jesus will say to them today, “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise” (Luke 23:43).