These individuals and companies have stepped up to help fight the coronavirus battle

BAUER Hockey/Twitter | michaelrubin/Instagram | Salerno Service Station/ Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 10, 2020

From overhauling their manufacturing processes to making generous gestures, these men and women are really making a difference.

Click here to launch the slideshow

In times of need, many people step up, get creative, and use their gifts to solve problems — and that includes many famous and successful people. Celebrities, industry leaders, and successful companies are helping to meet the challenges and mitigate the fallout of COVID-19. Here’s a list (by no means exhaustive) of some of these people and entities trying to make a difference, whether through their expertise or their checkbook,

