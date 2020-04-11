Exclusive photos: Crisis pregnancy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

Click here to launch the slideshow

The city streets were empty. Streets typically teeming with commuters serenaded by car horns and garbage trucks attempting to arrive in their offices without having spilled their coffee, now all but silent. Responding to the growing threat of contagion, residents confine themselves to their homes, fearing the virus that’s upended life as they knew it. For many, life has become a struggle to cope with isolation and job loss. For others, it’s taken them to the front lines to care for those in need. And one of the many places the battle has become imminent is aiding women facing a crisis pregnancy.

The challenges women face during crisis pregnancies have dramatically increased in light of the pandemic. With the unemployment spike and the uncertainties of providing for a newborn in these circumstances, women and their unborn children are more vulnerable than ever before.

Good Counsel Homes, which operates four homes in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in New York and New Jersey, has enhanced efforts to provide for women at risk. Advanced health assessment and medical care are immediately available, assuring that women’s health and safety is their first priority. Rooms are available for expectant mothers and any children in their care.

“As people are staying home, as they should, tensions will heat up. For those who are now unemployed, depression and anxiety will rise. Domestic violence will escalate the longer this goes on. Good Counsel will respond with immediate help for women who need us,” said Sandra Jones, CEO of Good Counsel.

Founded in 1985, Good Counsel has provided a safe haven for over 7,800 women and children. Many women are victims of abusive relationships, trafficking, or simply have nowhere else to turn. Regardless of citizenship, mental health conditions, or addictions, each woman is embraced by the supportive care provided by the experienced and highly skilled staff. Each woman is welcomed as family.

“No matter what, Good Counsel will assist any woman who’s pregnant and in need,” says Christopher Bell, co-founder, and president of the charity. “Our first home opened 35 years ago because there was no place for a homeless mother and child to find a bridge from the streets or couch hopping, to a stable, more secure life.”

“We will not shut out women in need during this most critical time,” said Sandra Jones. In the middle of this pandemic, Good Counsel, armed with compassionate care and hope, stands at the front line ready to serve women in need.

For assistance, please call Good Counsel’s national helpline at 1-800-723-8331 or visit http://www.GoodCounselHomes.org.