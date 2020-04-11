Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday holy from home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Spirituality

Exclusive photos: Crisis pregnancy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

INFANT,CRISIS PREGNANCY,GOOD COUNSEL HOMES
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | Apr 11, 2020

See how Good Counsel Homes is continuing to provide a safe haven for women and children.

Click here to launch the slideshow

The city streets were empty. Streets typically teeming with commuters serenaded by car horns and garbage trucks attempting to arrive in their offices without having spilled their coffee, now all but silent. Responding to the growing threat of contagion, residents confine themselves to their homes, fearing the virus that’s upended life as they knew it. For many, life has become a struggle to cope with isolation and job loss. For others, it’s taken them to the front lines to care for those in need. And one of the many places the battle has become imminent is aiding women facing a crisis pregnancy.

The challenges women face during crisis pregnancies have dramatically increased in light of the pandemic. With the unemployment spike and the uncertainties of providing for a newborn in these circumstances, women and their unborn children are more vulnerable than ever before.

Launch the slideshow

Good Counsel Homes, which operates four homes in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in New York and New Jersey, has enhanced efforts to provide for women at risk. Advanced health assessment and medical care are immediately available, assuring that women’s health and safety is their first priority. Rooms are available for expectant mothers and any children in their care.

“As people are staying home, as they should, tensions will heat up. For those who are now unemployed, depression and anxiety will rise. Domestic violence will escalate the longer this goes on. Good Counsel will respond with immediate help for women who need us,” said Sandra Jones, CEO of Good Counsel.

Founded in 1985, Good Counsel has provided a safe haven for over 7,800 women and children. Many women are victims of abusive relationships, trafficking, or simply have nowhere else to turn. Regardless of citizenship, mental health conditions, or addictions, each woman is embraced by the supportive care provided by the experienced and highly skilled staff. Each woman is welcomed as family.

“No matter what, Good Counsel will assist any woman who’s pregnant and in need,” says Christopher Bell, co-founder, and president of the charity. “Our first home opened 35 years ago because there was no place for a homeless mother and child to find a bridge from the streets or couch hopping, to a stable, more secure life.”

“We will not shut out women in need during this most critical time,” said Sandra Jones. In the middle of this pandemic, Good Counsel, armed with compassionate care and hope, stands at the front line ready to serve women in need.

For assistance, please call Good Counsel’s national helpline at 1-800-723-8331 or visit http://www.GoodCounselHomes.org.

Tags:
AbortionAdoptionPro-lifeWomen
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Holy Thursday at home
  4. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  5. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Good Friday at home
  6. Aleteia
    Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Watch the pope’s Holy Thursday Mass at 6 pm (noon EST) here …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]