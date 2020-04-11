Here’s how to celebrate Easter Tuesday at home

The celebration of Eastertakes place over the next seven weeks,and will be crowned by Pentecost.Until the end of social distancing, Aleteia will offer youa daily celebration of the Word of God at hometo sanctify every day of the Easter season.

Instructions:

This celebration requires the presence of at least two people.

If you are alone, it is preferable to simply read the readings and prayers found in the proposed celebration.

This celebration is particularly suitable for use with family, friends and neighbors. However, in order to respect quarantine measures, you should verify whether it is allowed to invite neighbors or friends. In any event, if you do so, you should ensure that all safety guidelines are strictly followed.

Set up the needed number of chairs in front of a prayer corner, respecting an appropriate distance of at least a yard and a half between each.

Light one or more candles, placing them on non-flammable stands (such as candlesticks or small porcelain plates). Don’t forget to blow them out at the end of the celebration. Place some flowers and decorations as a sign of joy. A simple cross or crucifix should always be visible in the background.

Designate a person to lead the prayer. He or she will also determine the length of the periods of silence. Designate a reader.

EASTER TUESDAY

Celebration of the Word

Let us fix our eyes on Jesus Christ,

our hope, our light, and our salvation.

All are seated.

The leader of the celebration reads:

Brothers and sisters,

Christ’s Resurrection is our Resurrection:

Alelluia!

We are risen with him:

through him we are saved from the second death,

escaping the power of the Prince of this world

and the torments of his demons;

in him we are promised eternal happiness,

in the communion of Divine Love.

That is why, while here on earth, on our

pilgrimage to the heavenly shrine,

we must live sustained by this love

whose fullness is promised to us.

In spite of the pitfalls and trials sown on the road

that we have yet to overcome, we will not falter.

We will not disappoint our Hope.

On the contrary, spurred on by the joy of Easter,

we want to draw from the grace of our baptism,

and nourish ourselves with the sacrament of the Eucharist,

to renew our strength

and give thanks to our Savior

he who gave us the greatest proof of love:

his life for the glory of God

and the Salvation of the World!

Pause

O Jesus, we are prevented from

perpetuating the offering of your life

by the celebration of the Eucharist:

more than ever, we ask you to make it present

in the way we love each other

as you loved us.

After three minutes of silence, all rise and make the Sign of the Cross, saying:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The leader continues:

To prepare ourselves to receive God’s Word

and in order for it to heal us,

we recognize ourselves as sinners.

The penitential rite follows. For example:

Have mercy on us, O Lord.

For we have sinned against you.

Show us, O Lord, your mercy.

And grant us your salvation.

May Almighty God have mercy on us;

forgive us our sins,

And bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

The following is said or sung:

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

PRAYER

The leader says the opening prayer:

The Lord has risen from the dead, as he said;

let us all exult and rejoice,

for he reigns for all eternity, alleluia. Alléluia.

FIRST READING (Acts 2:36-41)

A reading from the Acts of the Apostles.

On the day of Pentecost, Peter said to the Jewish people,

“Let the whole house of Israel know for certain

that God has made him both Lord and Christ,

this Jesus whom you crucified.”

Now when they heard this, they were cut to the heart,

and they asked Peter and the other Apostles,

“What are we to do, my brothers?”

Peter said to them,

“Repent and be baptized, every one of you,

in the name of Jesus Christ, for the forgiveness of your sins;

and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.

For the promise is made to you and to your children

and to all those far off,

whomever the Lord our God will call.”

He testified with many other arguments, and was exhorting them,

“Save yourselves from this corrupt generation.”

Those who accepted his message were baptized,

and about three thousand persons were added that day.

The Word of the Lord.

Thanks be to God.

PSALM (33:4-5, 18-19, 20 and 22)

R/ Alleluia ! Alleluia ! Alleluia !

Upright is the word of the LORD,

and all his works are trustworthy.

He loves justice and right;

of the kindness of the LORD the earth is full. R/

See, the eyes of the LORD are upon those who fear him,

upon those who hope for his kindness,

To deliver them from death

and preserve them in spite of famine. R/

Our soul waits for the LORD,

who is our help and our shield.

May your kindness, O LORD, be upon us

who have put our hope in you. R/

GOSPEL (John 20:11-18)

Alleluia. Alleluia.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it.

Alleluia.

A reading from the holy Gospel according to John.

Mary Magdalene stayed outside the tomb weeping.

And as she wept, she bent over into the tomb

and saw two angels in white sitting there,

one at the head and one at the feet

where the Body of Jesus had been.

And they said to her, “Woman, why are you weeping?”

She said to them, “They have taken my Lord,

and I don’t know where they laid him.”

When she had said this, she turned around and saw Jesus there,

but did not know it was Jesus.

Jesus said to her, “Woman, why are you weeping?

Whom are you looking for?”

She thought it was the gardener and said to him,

“Sir, if you carried him away,

tell me where you laid him,

and I will take him.”

Jesus said to her, “Mary!”

She turned and said to him in Hebrew, “Rabbouni,”

which means Teacher.

Jesus said to her, “Stop holding on to me,

for I have not yet ascended to the Father.

But go to my brothers and tell them,

‘I am going to my Father and your Father,

to my God and your God.’”

Mary went and announced to the disciples,

“I have seen the Lord,”

and then reported what he had told her.

No acclamation concludes the reading of the Gospel.

All are seated, and the leader repeats slowly,

as if it were a far-off echo:

In the depths of our heart,

let us listen to the echo of these words of our brother,

words which each of us has had the grace

to receive personally, and which we have the mission to transmit:

“Go to my brothers and tell them,

‘I am going to my Father and your Father,

to my God and your God.’”

All observe five minutes of silence for silent personal meditation.

The leader indicates the end of the period of silence, and invites all to rise.

The leader introduces the Lord’s Prayer:

United in the Spirit and in the communion of the Church,

we dare to pray as the Lord Jesus himself

taught us:

All say or sing the Our Father:

Our Father…

Continuing immediately with:

For the kingdom…

Then the leader invites those present to share a sign of peace:

We have just joined our voices

with that of the Lord Jesus to pray to the Father.

We are sons and daughters in the Son.

In the love that unites us with one another,

renewed by the word of God,

we can exchange a gesture of peace,

a sign of the communion

we receive from the Lord.

All then exchange a greeting of peace from a distance: for example, by bowing deeply towards each other in turn; or, as a family, by blowing each other a kiss. Then all sit down.

SPIRITUAL COMMUNION

The leader says:

When we cannot receive sacramental communion for lack of a Mass, Pope Francis urges us to practice spiritual communion, also called “communion of desire.”

The Council of Trent reminds us that this “consists in an ardent desire to feed on the Heavenly Bread, with a living faith that acts through charity and that makes us participants in the fruits and graces of the Sacrament.” The value of our spiritual communion depends therefore on our faith in the presence of Christ in the Eucharist as a source of life, love and unity, and our desire to receive Communion in spite of our inability to do so.

With that in mind, I now invite you to bow your head, to close your eyes and recollect yourselves.

Silence

Deep in our hearts,

may a burning desire arise within us to unite ourselves with Jesus,

in sacramental communion,

and then to bring His love to life into our lives,

loving others as He loved us.

All remain in silence for 5 minutes for a

heart-to-heart conversation with Jesus Christ.

A hymn of thanksgiving may be sung.

All stand.

All recite together the following prayer:

May the grace of this paschal mystery

abound in our minds, we pray, O Lord,

and make those you have set on the way of eternal salvation

worthy of your gifts.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

FINAL BLESSING

The leader of the celebration, with hands joined in prayer,

says the blessing in the name of all:

Through the intercession of St. N.

[patron saint of the parish, diocese or country],

and of all the saints of God,

May the God of perseverance and courage

grant us to manifest throughout our lives

the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and love

of Christ Jesus.

Thus, in the communion of the Holy Spirit,

we will give glory to God,

the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,

for ever and ever!

Amen.

All together facing the cross, each with their hands joined in prayer,

invoke the Lord’s Blessing:

May the grace of God descend upon us

and remain with us forever. Amen.

All make the Sign of the Cross.

Then parents may trace the Sign of the Cross on their children’s foreheads.

To conclude the celebration, the participants may sing the Regina Caeli,

or some other joyful, well-known Marian hymn.

Regína caéli, lætáre, Allelúia!

Quia quem meruísti portáre, Allelúia!

Resurréxit, sicut dixit, Allelúia!

Ora pro nóbis Déum, Allelúia!

O Queen of heaven rejoice! Alleluia!

For He whom thou didst merit to bear, Alleluia!

Hath arisen as he said, Alleluia!

Pray for us to God, Alleluia!

*

* *

