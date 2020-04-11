Queen adapts Maundy Thursday tradition due to COVID-19 outbreak

This unusual gesture will be much appreciated by the recipients.
The pensioners are selected based on their services to their communities or the church and this year one such recipient was a 101-year-old bell ringer, Thomas Brock. Having started bell ringing at the tender age of seven, the centenarian is the world’s longest active bell ringer. Instead of getting to meet the monarch, Brock and the other dedicated seniors on the list received a small package, according to the Evening Standard. Inside were the usual gifts the Queen would hand out: A white leather purse containing coins that had been especially minted for the occasion, normally with a value equal to the Queen’s age. There was also the usual red leather purse containing five pounds and 50 pence, in everyday currency, which is to replace the gifts of food and clothing the royal once handed out.
This year, in addition to the coins, the British sovereign sent a letter that read:
I know that you, as a recipient of this year’s Maundy Gift, will be as deeply disappointed as I am that it is not going ahead, while understanding the necessary decision in the current circumstances. However, this should not mean your invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed, and I am sending this Maundy Gift to thank you for your Christian service. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families at this difficult time.
The thoughtful gesture will no doubt be most welcome at a time where the elderly are at their most vulnerable and when they will not be able to enjoy their usual Easter traditions with their loved ones.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!