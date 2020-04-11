Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Watch the live-streaming of the Holy Shroud of Turin here

Aleteia | Apr 11, 2020

“We contemplate on this cloth the icon of the crucified Lord Jesus … To him we entrust ourselves; in him we trust.”

Pope Francis has written the archbishop of Turin to thank him for making the Holy Shroud of Turin available to viewers on Holy Saturday through live-streaming.

The live-stream will begin on the evening of Holy Saturday at 4:30 pm local time (10:30 EST).

Watch the live-stream here:


Keep Reading
