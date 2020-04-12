In this time of coronavirus, here’s an icon honoring medical workers

Doctors and all healthcare workers are on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A superb contemporary icon was created to pay homage to them.
While the author seems to be well acquainted with the tradition and canons of Byzantine iconography, several details, such as the stethoscope, the hospital represented behind it and the pens in the doctor’s pocket, allow us to affirm that it’s a modern icon. It seems that the iconographer was inspired by the Slavic Orthodox icon of the Virgin Mary Healer (below) which the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates on October 1.
