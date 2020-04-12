Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
In this time of coronavirus, here’s an icon honoring medical workers

HEALTHCARE
EVG photos | Pexels CC0
Agnès Pinard Legry | Apr 12, 2020

Doctors and all healthcare workers are on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A superb contemporary icon was created to pay homage to them.

It’s often said that a picture is worth a thousand words. As the medical profession struggles relentlessly to stem the COVID-19 epidemic, an icon has been created to pay tribute to medical care givers. The image, which is making the rounds on social networks, shows from left to right St. Luke (patron saint of doctors), a patient and the Virgin Mary. At the top is Jesus. Although the author of this icon is unknown to us, we know that it’s a Greek icon because of the language of the inscriptions.

While the author seems to be well acquainted with the tradition and canons of Byzantine iconography, several details, such as the stethoscope, the hospital represented behind it and the pens in the doctor’s pocket, allow us to affirm that it’s a modern icon. It seems that the iconographer was inspired by the Slavic Orthodox icon of the Virgin Mary Healer (below) which the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates on October 1.

DR

 

