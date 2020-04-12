Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday holy from home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Inspiring Stories

Volunteers repair 20,000 masks in one weekend for Memphis hospital

SEW
Ayman alakhras | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 12, 2020

When dry rot ruined much-needed masks, two women saved the day.

Many countries have been tackling the problem of providing medical professionals with suitable protective wear to battle COVID-19. So when one Memphis hospital came across dozens of masks in storage, you can only imagine the horror when they realized that the elastics on the masks had been damaged due to dry rot.

Luckily, mom-of-three and engineer Stephanie Lepone and her friend Ginna Rauls found out about the situation and offered to lend a hand. In fact, when the pandemic started, Lepone knew she wanted to use her sewing talents to make masks as a personal contribution to the cause. Having already made masks for a pediatrician’s office, she approached a director of Baptist Memorial Health to see if they needed any of her hand-stitched creations.

The director told Lepone of the dry rot dilemma, explaining how the masks had been in storage for years after previous pandemic scares. So Lepone contacted her sewing buddy Rauls and the pair brought together an impressive group of friends and church members to organize a weekend of sewing. Not all of the 410-strong team knew how to sew, so Lepone posted tutorials on YouTube for the willing novices to learn.

Then Lepone contacted the hospital and asked them to deliver all the boxes to her home. While she initially thought she could replace the straps of 4,000 masks, she told the hospital the team would try to get the lot done, to which they replied: “‘What? No,’ they couldn’t believe it,” Lepone told CNN.

The hospital sent all the boxes and an impressive 16,000 yards of elastic. One attorney spent the entire night cutting the pieces of elastic into 11-inch pieces.. “It was a true community effort and I was floored by how the word got out and how many people wanted to help,” Lepone shared.

The volunteers donned protective masks and gloves themselves to avoid any contamination and spent the weekend stitching. By Monday Lepone had a total of 20,000 repaired masks stacked up in her home. The remaining masks she hoped to do later in the week, with the help of her volunteers.

The members of staff at the hospital, and all the patients, will be able to have a little more security thanks to the huge efforts of two women and their desire to help others.

Read more:
Florist places all his flowers on local graves during coronavirus pandemic
Read more:
Celebrity Chef José Andrés is feeding those hit hard by the coronavirus

 

Tags:
Acts of kindnessCoronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  3. Aleteia
    Text of the Stations of the Cross for 2020, led by Pope Francis
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Aleteia
    Holy Week: What’s live-streaming and when
  6. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli to live-stream free concert for Easter Sunday
  7. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  8. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate the Easter Vigil at home on Holy …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]