Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home
J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lifestyle

10 Simple but decadent things to indulge in during Easter week

WOMAN
By sirtravelalot | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 14, 2020

Celebrate Christ’s Resurrection with a little self-care.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Sometimes the simplest of things can bring us the greatest joys — St. Thérèse de Lisieux is a model for us in that. And this time of year is perfect to indulge in these little pleasures as we celebrate Christ’s Resurrection, coupled with the need to take care of our mental health during these unusual days when most of us are in quarantine.

To inspire you with a few ideas of some decadent things you may not often take the time to enjoy, click on the slideshow.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more:
3 French chocolate dessert recipes to continue the Easter joy
Read more:
How treating your body with respect benefits your soul

 

 

 

Tags:
EasterWell-being
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  3. Aleteia
    Text of the Stations of the Cross for 2020, led by Pope Francis
  4. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Aleteia
    This novena before Divine Mercy Sunday starts Good Friday
  7. Aleteia
    Watch the live-streaming of the Holy Shroud of Turin here
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]