Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Easter Tuesday at home
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
J-P Mauro
Locating Golgotha: The authentic site of Christ’s Crucifixion

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
News

Catholic Charities feeds Americans left in need by coronavirus shutdown

Makistock - Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Apr 14, 2020

Some food banks are experiencing eight times the normal demand.

America is slipping into hard economic times as millions of Americans are filing for unemployment amid the coronavirus shutdown. With so many in need, charitable organizations are experiencing a drastic growth in demand for their food services and Catholic Charities is rising to the challenge.

Mark Zimmermann, of Catholic News Service, reports that Catholic Charities, an agency which provides food and services to those in need all year round is amping up their good works across the nation, handing out tons of food to thousands of families in need, as well as finding interesting ways to raise money.

In Washington, D.C., for instance, the demand on the Spanish Catholic Center’s food pantry is feeding eight times as many as they were prior to the coronavirus outbreak. This increased demand, however, has occurred in a very short period of time, less than a month. In order to tackle this fast exponential growth, they’ve begun holding virtual food drives, which encourages Catholics to financially support their important mission.

For perspective, Catholic Charities provided more than 2.5 million meals in 2019. If the trends continue to grow across the country at the rate they’ve seen in D.C., feeding the hungry in 2020 could require as many as 20 million meals. To accomplish this, Catholic Charities would need hitherto unimaginable funding, which they hope to provide in large part through these virtual drives.

Scott Lewis, the executive director of Catholic Charities’ Enterprises, Education and Employment Department told CNS:

“[Without Virtual fundraising] we wouldn’t have funding to support all this extra purchasing we needed to do and all the food distributions.”

CNS notes that Washington D.C. is not unique in its explosive rise in demand. Individual parishes in the surrounding region and across the states are struggling to meet the needs of many times more families than they are used to supporting. Arlington’s St. Anthony of Padua church has seen more than three times the traffic come through their food bank. They saw a record 533 families come on Holy Wednesday, receiving 30-40 pounds of food each.

The guidelines set to limit the spread of the coronavirus have led to some hurdles for volunteer workers. Now as they load up cars with food, they must wear masks and gloves, as well as maintain a 6-foot distance  from their fellow workers.

In New York, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens have seen a 50% increase in demand for hot meals. They have upped their production from 5,000 meals per week to 8,000, since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Meanwhile, farther north, in Connecticut, the New Haven branch of the Knights of Columbus have launched a campaign which will send millions of dollars in funding to New York, Connecticut and Los Angeles, with more going to food banks in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

 

Tags:
AmericaCatholicCharityCoronavirusFood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  3. Aleteia
    Text of the Stations of the Cross for 2020, led by Pope Francis
  4. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Aleteia
    This novena before Divine Mercy Sunday starts Good Friday
  7. Aleteia
    Watch the live-streaming of the Holy Shroud of Turin here
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]