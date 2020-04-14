Here’s how to celebrate Easter Thursday at home

The celebration of Eastertakes place over the next seven weeks,and will be crowned by Pentecost.Until the end of social distancing, Aleteia will offer youa daily celebration of the Word of God at hometo sanctify every day of the Easter season.

Instructions:

This celebration requires the presence of at least two people.

If you are alone, it is preferable to simply read the readings and prayers found in the proposed celebration.

This celebration is particularly suitable for use with family. In order to respect quarantine measures, you should refrain from inviting others from outside your household. If anyone in your house is ill, make sure they remain in isolation to ensure that all safety guidelines are strictly followed.

Set up the needed number of chairs in front of a prayer corner, respecting distance between them.

Light one or more candles, placing them on non-flammable stands (such as candlesticks or small porcelain plates). Don’t forget to blow them out at the end of the celebration. Place some flowers and decorations as a sign of joy. A simple cross or crucifix should always be visible in the background.

Designate a person to lead the prayer. He or she will also determine the length of the periods of silence. Designate a reader.

EASTER THURSDAY

Celebration of the Word

He is truly risen:

you are witnesses of this.

All are seated.

The leader of the celebration reads:

Yes, brothers and sisters,

He is truly risen!

Of this, we are witnesses. Hallelujah!

This is what Peter, the first pope,

said of us as witnesses:

“You are a chosen race, a royal priesthood,

a holy nation, God’s own people,

in order that you may proclaim the mighty acts

of him who called you out of darkness

into his marvelous light.” (1 Peter 2:9).

What a destiny we have

after the resurrection!

What a vocation! What a mission!

A true priesthood!

And not just any priesthood: a royal priesthood!

We have received our roadmap:

to bear witness to the wonders of Christ.

He has risen for all:

we’re elected, set apart, consecrated,

to make it known to all.

We would like to go through the streets and squares,

Shouting for joy: he is risen!

But for now, we are confined to our homes.

This must not dampen our enthusiasm

but help us to deepen it,

and if need be, to convert it,

so that as soon as we regain our freedom,

we may be credible in bearing

the most eloquent of testimonies:

the exemplary nature of our life, rediscovered

in the light of Christ.

Pause

O Jesus, during this time we are prevented from

perpetuating the offering of your life

by the celebration of the Eucharist:

more than ever, we ask you to make it present

in the way we love each other

as you loved us.

After three minutes of silence, all rise and make the Sign of the Cross, saying:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The leader continues:

To prepare ourselves to receive God’s Word

and in order for it to heal us,

we recognize ourselves as sinners.

The penitential rite follows. For example:

Have mercy on us, O Lord.

For we have sinned against you.

Show us, O Lord, your mercy.

And grant us your salvation.

May Almighty God have mercy on us;

forgive us our sins,

And bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

The following is said or sung:

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

PRAYER

The leader says the opening prayer:

O God, who have united the many nations

in confessing your name,

grant that those reborn in the font of Baptism

may be one in the faith of their hearts

and the homage of their deeds. Amen.

FIRST READING (Acts 3:11-26)

A reading from the Acts of the Apostles.

As the crippled man who had been cured clung to Peter and John,

all the people hurried in amazement toward them

in the portico called “Solomon’s Portico.”

When Peter saw this, he addressed the people,

“You children of Israel, why are you amazed at this,

and why do you look so intently at us

as if we had made him walk by our own power or piety?

The God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob,

the God of our fathers, has glorified his servant Jesus

whom you handed over and denied in Pilate’s presence,

when he had decided to release him.

You denied the Holy and Righteous One

and asked that a murderer be released to you.

The author of life you put to death,

but God raised him from the dead; of this we are witnesses.

And by faith in his name,

this man, whom you see and know, his name has made strong,

and the faith that comes through it

has given him this perfect health,

in the presence of all of you.

Now I know, brothers and sisters,

that you acted out of ignorance, just as your leaders did;

but God has thus brought to fulfillment

what he had announced beforehand

through the mouth of all the prophets,

that his Christ would suffer.

Repent, therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be wiped away,

and that the Lord may grant you times of refreshment

and send you the Christ already appointed for you, Jesus,

whom heaven must receive until the times of universal restoration

of which God spoke through the mouth

of his holy prophets from of old.

For Moses said:

A prophet like me will the Lord, your God, raise up for you

from among your own kin;

to him you shall listen in all that he may say to you.

Everyone who does not listen to that prophet

will be cut off from the people.

“Moreover, all the prophets who spoke,

from Samuel and those afterwards, also announced these days.

You are the children of the prophets

and of the covenant that God made with your ancestors

when he said to Abraham,

In your offspring all the families of the earth shall be blessed.

For you first, God raised up his servant and sent him to bless you

by turning each of you from your evil ways.”

The Word of the Lord.

Thanks be to God.

PSALM (8:2AB and 5, 6-7, 8-9)

R/ Alleluia ! Alleluia ! Alleluia !

O LORD, our Lord,

how glorious is your name over all the earth!

What is man that you should be mindful of him,

or the son of man that you should care for him? R/

You have made him little less than the angels,

and crowned him with glory and honor.

You have given him rule over the works of your hands,

putting all things under his feet. R/

All sheep and oxen,

yes, and the beasts of the field,

The birds of the air, the fishes of the sea,

and whatever swims the paths of the seas. R/

GOSPEL (Luke 24:35-48)

Alleluia. Alleluia.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it.

Alleluia.

A reading from the holy Gospel according to Luke.

The disciples of Jesus recounted what had taken place along the way,

and how they had come to recognize him in the breaking of bread.

While they were still speaking about this,

he stood in their midst and said to them,

“Peace be with you.”

But they were startled and terrified

and thought that they were seeing a ghost.

Then he said to them, “Why are you troubled?

And why do questions arise in your hearts?

Look at my hands and my feet, that it is I myself.

Touch me and see, because a ghost does not have flesh and bones

as you can see I have.”

And as he said this,

he showed them his hands and his feet.

While they were still incredulous for joy and were amazed,

he asked them, “Have you anything here to eat?”

They gave him a piece of baked fish;

he took it and ate it in front of them.

He said to them,

“These are my words that I spoke to you while I was still with you,

that everything written about me in the law of Moses

and in the prophets and psalms must be fulfilled.”

Then he opened their minds to understand the Scriptures.

And he said to them,

“Thus it is written that the Christ would suffer

and rise from the dead on the third day

and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins,

would be preached in his name

to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.

You are witnesses of these things.”

No acclamation concludes the reading of the Gospel.

All are seated, and the leader repeats slowly,

as if it were a far-off echo:

In the depths of our heart,

let us listen to the echo of these words of Christ,

words which each of us has had the grace

to receive personally, along with the mission to be witnesses,

above all by the gift of our lives:

“Thus it is written that the Christ would suffer

and rise from the dead on the third day

and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins,

would be preached in his name

to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.

You are witnesses of these things.”

All observe five minutes of silence for silent personal meditation.

The leader indicates the end of the period of silence, and invites all to rise.

The leader introduces the Lord’s Prayer:

United in the Spirit and in the communion of the Church,

we dare to pray as the Lord Jesus himself

taught us:

All say or sing the Our Father:

Our Father…

Continuing immediately with:

For the kingdom…

Then the leader invites those present to share a sign of peace:

We have just joined our voices

with that of the Lord Jesus to pray to the Father.

We are sons and daughters in the Son.

In the love that unites us with one another,

renewed by the word of God,

we can exchange a gesture of peace,

a sign of the communion

we receive from the Lord.

All then exchange a greeting of peace from a distance: for example, by bowing deeply towards each other in turn; or, as a family, by blowing each other a kiss. Then all sit down.

SPIRITUAL COMMUNION

The leader says:

When we cannot receive sacramental communion for lack of a Mass, Pope Francis urges us to practice spiritual communion, also called “communion of desire.”

The Council of Trent reminds us that this “consists in an ardent desire to feed on the Heavenly Bread, with a living faith that acts through charity and that makes us participants in the fruits and graces of the Sacrament.” The value of our spiritual communion depends therefore on our faith in the presence of Christ in the Eucharist as a source of life, love and unity, and our desire to receive Communion in spite of our inability to do so.

With that in mind, I now invite you to bow your head, to close your eyes and recollect yourselves.

Silence

Deep in our hearts,

may a burning desire arise within us to unite ourselves with Jesus,

in sacramental communion,

and then to bring His love to life into our lives,

loving others as He loved us.

All remain in silence for 5 minutes for a

heart-to-heart conversation with Jesus Christ.

A hymn of thanksgiving may be sung.

All stand.

All recite together the following prayer:

May the grace of this paschal mystery

abound in our minds, we pray, O Lord,

and make those you have set on the way of eternal salvation

worthy of your gifts.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

FINAL BLESSING

The leader of the celebration, with hands joined in prayer,

says the blessing in the name of all:

Through the intercession of St. N.

[patron saint of the parish, diocese or country],

and of all the saints of God,

May the God of perseverance and courage

grant us to manifest throughout our lives

the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and love

of Christ Jesus.

Thus, in the communion of the Holy Spirit,

we will give glory to God,

the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,

for ever and ever!

Amen.

All together facing the cross, each with their hands joined in prayer,

invoke the Lord’s Blessing:

May the grace of God descend upon us

and remain with us forever. Amen.

All make the Sign of the Cross.

Then parents may trace the Sign of the Cross on their children’s foreheads.

To conclude the celebration, the participants may sing the Regina Caeli,

or some other joyful, well-known Marian hymn.

Regína caéli, lætáre, Allelúia!

Quia quem meruísti portáre, Allelúia!

Resurréxit, sicut dixit, Allelúia!

Ora pro nóbis Déum, Allelúia!

O Queen of heaven rejoice! Alleluia!

For He whom thou didst merit to bear, Alleluia!

Hath arisen as he said, Alleluia!

Pray for us to God, Alleluia!

*

* *

