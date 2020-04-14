Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh calls abortion “horrendous”

In an interview the Wolverines’ football coach said he thought the COVID-19 pandemic has more people thinking about “the sanctity of life.”
“Even now, as we all go through what we’re going through with COVID-19, I see people more concerned about others,” Harbaugh told National Review’s Jay Nordlinger during a podcast.
“More prayerful. As I said, God has virtually stopped the world from spinning. I don’t think it’s coincidence — my personal feeling, living a faith-based life, this is a message, or this is something that should be a time where we grow on our faith for reverence and respect for God,” he said.
“You see people taking more of a view of sanctity of life,” Harbaugh added. “And I hope that can continue. I hope that continues and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic.”
In the interview, the Catholic Harbaugh turned to the issue of abortion.
“And lastly, abortion, we talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous,” he told Nordlinger.
Harbaugh has not be shy about talking about the role his Catholic faith plays in his life. In 2017 he took the entire Michigan football team to Rome, where the team attended a general audience with Pope Francis. In a tweet before the trip, Harbaugh said that his infant son was conceived in the Jubilee year of Divine Mercy, and that it was his dream to “have our baby baptized at the Vatican.”
https://twitter.com/CoachJim4UM/status/824488284604788736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E824488284604788736&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Faleteia.org%2F2017%2F04%2F26%2Fmichigan-football-team-travels-to-rome-meets-pope-francis%2F
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!