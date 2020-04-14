Rio’s Christ the Redeemer lit up as a doctor for Easter greetings

The Brazilian city projected images of health workers on the statue in a tribute to their tireless efforts.
CNN reports that Archbishop of Rio di Janeiro, Orani João Tempesta, celebrated Mass atop Corcovado Mountain, at the base of the statue, during the light show. In the service, the Archbishop reportedly thanked and encouraged the tireless efforts of the world’s medical professionals in this unprecedented time of crisis.
During the light show, the 125-foot statue was emblazoned with words of thanks in dozens of languages, interspersed with short videos of doctors and nurses taking off their masks to show their faces. The medical staffers pictured look very tired but enthusiastic, and their smiles beamed with hope.
This is not the first time Rio has lit up Christ the Redeemer since the coronavirus reached world pandemic levels. Flags of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic were previously projected on the statue. The projections are a way to promote unity among all people, even during social isolation.
Brazil is currently listed 14th among countries with the worst outbreaks of the novel virus, with more than 22,000 cases.
