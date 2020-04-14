Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
J-P Mauro
Locating Golgotha: The authentic site of Christ’s Crucifixion
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Art & Culture

Rio’s Christ the Redeemer lit up as a doctor for Easter greetings

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Apr 14, 2020

The Brazilian city projected images of health workers on the statue in a tribute to their tireless efforts.

The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was lit up with images of medical professionals and words of thanks for all their efforts in the face of COVID-19, for a special Easter tribute. The projections included an image that saw the Risen Christ dressed in a doctor’s white coat with a stethoscope draped over his shoulders.

CNN reports that Archbishop of Rio di Janeiro, Orani João Tempesta, celebrated Mass atop ‎Corcovado Mountain‎, at the base of the statue, during the light show. In the service, the Archbishop reportedly thanked and encouraged the tireless efforts of the world’s medical professionals in this unprecedented time of crisis.

During the light show, the 125-foot statue was emblazoned with words of thanks in dozens of languages, interspersed with short videos of doctors and nurses taking off their masks to show their faces. The medical staffers pictured look very tired but enthusiastic, and their smiles beamed with hope.

This is not the first time Rio has lit up Christ the Redeemer since the coronavirus reached world pandemic levels. Flags of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic were previously projected on the statue. The projections are a way to promote unity among all people, even during social isolation.

Brazil is currently listed 14th among countries with the worst outbreaks of the novel virus, with more than 22,000 cases.

Tags:
BrazilCoronavirusEasterJesus Christ
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  3. Aleteia
    Text of the Stations of the Cross for 2020, led by Pope Francis
  4. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Aleteia
    This novena before Divine Mercy Sunday starts Good Friday
  7. Aleteia
    Watch the live-streaming of the Holy Shroud of Turin here
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]