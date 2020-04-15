Here’s how to celebrate Easter Friday at home

The celebration of Eastertakes place over the next seven weeks,and will be crowned by Pentecost.Until the end of social distancing, Aleteia will offer youa daily celebration of the Word of God at hometo sanctify every day of the Easter season.

In collaboration with Magnificat magazine

Instructions:

This celebration requires the presence of at least two people.

If you are alone, it is preferable to simply read the readings and prayers found in the proposed celebration.

This celebration is particularly suitable for use with family. In order to respect quarantine measures, you should refrain from inviting others from outside your household. If anyone in your house is ill, make sure they remain in isolation to ensure that all safety guidelines are strictly followed.

Set up the needed number of chairs in front of a prayer corner, respecting distance between them.

Light one or more candles, placing them on non-flammable stands (such as candlesticks or small porcelain plates). Don’t forget to blow them out at the end of the celebration. Place some flowers and decorations as a sign of joy. A simple cross or crucifix should always be visible in the background.

Designate a person to lead the prayer. He or she will also determine the length of the periods of silence. Designate a reader.

EASTER FRIDAY

Celebration of the Word

“The stone rejected by the builders

has become the cornerstone.”

All are seated.

The leader of the celebration reads:

“Come, you that are blessed by my Father.”

It is with these words that Jesus, risen from the dead,

invites us each day to follow him

on the way to the Kingdom of joy

prepared for us since the creation of the world.

In this Kingdom, we are expected, and wanted,

not by an almighty monarch

but by a Father who is nothing but love, who is Love itself.

In fact, this Father loves us so much

that he has delivered up his Son, his Only-Begotten, his Beloved,

not only to save us

from a fate worse, yes, far worse than death,

but even more, to adopt us,

in his only begotten Son, as his own children;

as true and living children of God.

And so we are!

O, how thankful we are

to the risen Christ,

our Brother in humanity and our Brother in divinity,

for giving us a taste of what is to come,

of what our eternal life will be like

with his Father, who is our Father.

We experience this foretaste

when, at his table, he breaks bread for us,

the bread of the Kingdom,

as he did with the disciples of Emmaus,

thus celebrating the first mass in history

so that the offering of his life may be perpetuated

until the hour when he shall return in glory,

when he will tell us forever, face to face, heart to heart:

“Come, you that are blessed of my Father…”

Pause

O Jesus, during this time we are prevented from

perpetuating the offering of your life

by the celebration of the Eucharist:

more than ever, we ask you to make it present

in the way we love each other

as you loved us.

After three minutes of silence, all rise and make the Sign of the Cross, saying:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The leader continues:

To prepare ourselves to receive God’s Word

and in order for it to heal us,

we recognize ourselves as sinners.

The penitential rite follows. For example:

Have mercy on us, O Lord.

For we have sinned against you.

Show us, O Lord, your mercy.

And grant us your salvation.

May Almighty God have mercy on us;

forgive us our sins,

And bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

The following is said or sung:

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

PRAYER

The leader says the opening prayer:

Almighty ever-living God,

who gave us the Paschal Mystery

in the covenant you established

for reconciling the human race,

so dispose our minds, we pray,

that what we celebrate by professing the faith

we may express in deeds. Amen.

FIRST READING (Acts 4:1-12)

A reading from the Acts of the Apostles.

After the crippled man had been cured,

while Peter and John were still speaking to the people,

the priests, the captain of the temple guard,

and the Sadducees confronted them,

disturbed that they were teaching the people

and proclaiming in Jesus the resurrection of the dead.

They laid hands on Peter and John

and put them in custody until the next day,

since it was already evening.

But many of those who heard the word came to believe

and the number of men grew to about five thousand.

On the next day, their leaders, elders, and scribes

were assembled in Jerusalem, with Annas the high priest,

Caiaphas, John, Alexander,

and all who were of the high-priestly class.

They brought them into their presence and questioned them,

“By what power or by what name have you done this?”

Then Peter, filled with the Holy Spirit, answered them,

“Leaders of the people and elders:

If we are being examined today

about a good deed done to a cripple,

namely, by what means he was saved,

then all of you and all the people of Israel should know

that it was in the name of Jesus Christ the Nazorean

whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead;

in his name this man stands before you healed.

He is the stone rejected by you, the builders,

which has become the cornerstone.

There is no salvation through anyone else,

nor is there any other name under heaven

given to the human race by which we are to be saved.”

The Word of the Lord.

Thanks be to God.

PSALM (118:1-2 and 4, 22-24, 25-27A)

R/ Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good,

for his mercy endures forever.

Let the house of Israel say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

Let those who fear the LORD say,

“His mercy endures forever.” R/

The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it. R/

O LORD, grant salvation!

O LORD, grant prosperity!

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD;

we bless you from the house of the LORD.

The LORD is God, and he has given us light. R/

GOSPEL (John 21:1-14)

Alleluia. Alleluia.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it.

Alleluia.

A reading from the holy Gospel according to Luke.

Jesus revealed himself again to his disciples at the Sea of Tiberias.

He revealed himself in this way.

Together were Simon Peter, Thomas called Didymus,

Nathanael from Cana in Galilee,

Zebedee’s sons, and two others of his disciples.

Simon Peter said to them, “I am going fishing.”

They said to him, “We also will come with you.”

So they went out and got into the boat,

but that night they caught nothing.

When it was already dawn, Jesus was standing on the shore;

but the disciples did not realize that it was Jesus.

Jesus said to them, “Children, have you caught anything to eat?”

They answered him, “No.”

So he said to them, “Cast the net over the right side of the boat

and you will find something.”

So they cast it, and were not able to pull it in

because of the number of fish.

So the disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, “It is the Lord.”

When Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord,

he tucked in his garment, for he was lightly clad,

and jumped into the sea.

The other disciples came in the boat,

for they were not far from shore, only about a hundred yards,

dragging the net with the fish.

When they climbed out on shore,

they saw a charcoal fire with fish on it and bread.

Jesus said to them, “Bring some of the fish you just caught.”

So Simon Peter went over and dragged the net ashore

full of one hundred fifty-three large fish.

Even though there were so many, the net was not torn.

Jesus said to them, “Come, have breakfast.”

And none of the disciples dared to ask him, “Who are you?”

because they realized it was the Lord.

Jesus came over and took the bread and gave it to them,

and in like manner the fish.

This was now the third time Jesus was revealed to his disciples

after being raised from the dead.

No acclamation concludes the reading of the Gospel.

All are seated, and the leader repeats slowly,

as if it were a far-off echo:

In the depths of our heart,

let us listen to the echo of these words of our brother,

words which each of us has had the grace

to receive personally, and which we have the mission to transmit:

“The stone rejected by the builders

has become the cornerstone.”

All observe five minutes of silence for silent personal meditation.

The leader indicates the end of the period of silence, and invites all to rise.

The leader introduces the Lord’s Prayer:

United in the Spirit and in the communion of the Church,

we dare to pray as the Lord Jesus himself

taught us:

All say or sing the Our Father:

Our Father…

Continuing immediately with:

For the kingdom…

Then the leader invites those present to share a sign of peace:

We have just joined our voices

with that of the Lord Jesus to pray to the Father.

We are sons and daughters in the Son.

In the love that unites us with one another,

renewed by the word of God,

we can exchange a gesture of peace,

a sign of the communion

we receive from the Lord.

All then exchange a greeting of peace from a distance: for example, by bowing deeply towards each other in turn; or, as a family, by blowing each other a kiss. Then all sit down.

SPIRITUAL COMMUNION

The leader says:

When we cannot receive sacramental communion for lack of a Mass, Pope Francis urges us to practice spiritual communion, also called “communion of desire.”

The Council of Trent reminds us that this “consists in an ardent desire to feed on the Heavenly Bread, with a living faith that acts through charity and that makes us participants in the fruits and graces of the Sacrament.” The value of our spiritual communion depends therefore on our faith in the presence of Christ in the Eucharist as a source of life, love and unity, and our desire to receive Communion in spite of our inability to do so.

With that in mind, I now invite you to bow your head, to close your eyes and recollect yourselves.

Silence

Deep in our hearts,

may a burning desire arise within us to unite ourselves with Jesus,

in sacramental communion,

and then to bring His love to life into our lives,

loving others as He loved us.

All remain in silence for 5 minutes for a

heart-to-heart conversation with Jesus Christ.

A hymn of thanksgiving may be sung.

All stand.

All recite together the following prayer:

O Lord, we pray,

that we may be drawn from earthly desires

to a longing for the things of heaven.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

FINAL BLESSING

The leader of the celebration, with hands joined in prayer,

says the blessing in the name of all:

Through the intercession of St. N.

[patron saint of the parish, diocese or country],

and of all the saints of God,

May the God of perseverance and courage

grant us to manifest throughout our lives

the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and love

of Christ Jesus.

Thus, in the communion of the Holy Spirit,

we will give glory to God,

the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,

for ever and ever!

Amen.

All together facing the cross, each with their hands joined in prayer,

invoke the Lord’s Blessing:

May the grace of God descend upon us

and remain with us forever. Amen.

All make the Sign of the Cross.

Then parents may trace the Sign of the Cross on their children’s foreheads.

To conclude the celebration, the participants may sing the Regina Caeli,

or some other joyful, well-known Marian hymn.

Regína caéli, lætáre, Allelúia!

Quia quem meruísti portáre, Allelúia!

Resurréxit, sicut dixit, Allelúia!

Ora pro nóbis Déum, Allelúia!

O Queen of heaven rejoice! Alleluia!

For He whom thou didst merit to bear, Alleluia!

Hath arisen as he said, Alleluia!

Pray for us to God, Alleluia!

*

* *

To continue to sanctify this day, it would be good to reconnect with the venerable tradition of vespers by celebrating, towards the end of the afternoon, the office of the Liturgy of the Hours, or you can pray today’s Evening Prayer, which can be found on the Magnificat website.

Throughout the Easter season, Aleteia will propose daily guides for celebrations at home, to help you continue to sanctify the each day, for the glory of God and the salvation of the world.

You can also find other resources for free on the Magnificat website.