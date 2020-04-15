Pope calls New York cardinal: You’re in my prayers in a special way

Cardinal Dolan thanks Pope Francis for his leadership during pandemic, and assures him of New Yorkers’ love and prayers.
Cardinal Dolan put the following statement on the archdiocesan website the same day.
Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, called me this afternoon at about 2:00 p.m. to express his love, concern, and closeness to all the people of New York, especially those who are sick, during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Pope, who was calling from his residence in the Doma Santa Marta, said that New Yorkers were in his prayers in a special way at this time. He asked me to relay his prayerful best wishes to the sick, the doctors, nurses, EMT’s, medical professionals, and caregivers who are tending to them, our civic leaders, as well as our priests, religious, and lay people. He mentioned in a special way Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio and the people of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, and I happily shared the Holy Father’s words with Bishop DiMarzio immediately thereafter.
I thanked the Pope for the leadership he has displayed during this global pandemic, and assured him of the love and prayers of the people of New York for him and his ministry.
