Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

Pope calls New York cardinal: You’re in my prayers in a special way

POPE URBI ET ORBI
ARA NARDI / POOL / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 15, 2020

Cardinal Dolan thanks Pope Francis for his leadership during pandemic, and assures him of New Yorkers’ love and prayers.

Pope Francis on Easter Sunday said that he is keeping the countries most especially affected by Coronavirus in his prayers, and he included the United States in that list. On April 14, he gave another sign of his concern, with a call to the cardinal archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Cardinal Dolan put the following statement on the archdiocesan website the same day.

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, called me this afternoon at about 2:00 p.m. to express his love, concern, and closeness to all the people of New York, especially those who are sick, during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pope, who was calling from his residence in the Doma Santa Marta, said that New Yorkers were in his prayers in a special way at this time.  He asked me to relay his prayerful best wishes to the sick, the doctors, nurses, EMT’s, medical professionals, and caregivers who are tending to them, our civic leaders, as well as our priests, religious, and lay people.  He mentioned in a special way Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio and the people of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, and I happily shared the Holy Father’s words with Bishop DiMarzio immediately thereafter.

I thanked the Pope for the leadership he has displayed during this global pandemic, and assured him of the love and prayers of the people of New York for him and his ministry.

Read more:
Full text of pope’s message before ‘urbi et orbi’ blessing
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  3. Tom Hoopes
    Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  6. Aleteia
    Watch the live-streaming of the Holy Shroud of Turin here
  7. Aleteia
    Text of the Stations of the Cross for 2020, led by Pope Francis
  8. Aleteia
    A complete guide to Celebrate Easter Sunday at home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]