Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Easter Thursday at home
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

Benedict given copy of Seewald’s new biography of him as birthday present

POPE Benedict XVI
DANIEL KARMANN | dpa Picture-Alliance | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 16, 2020

The first portion of the biography is expected in English in November.

While Benedict XVI has not been able to have visitors for his 93rd birthday this April 16, his secretary and prefect of the Papal Household, Monsignor Georg Gänswein, says that he has received numerous phone calls and a lot of mail, including a call from his brother Georg.

Monsignor Gänswein told Vatican Media that the pope emeritus has been staying informed about the evolution of the pandemic, praying daily for the sick and those suffering because of the virus. “He has been particularly touched by the many priests, doctors and nurses who have died, especially in northern Italy, in the course of their service to the Coronavirus patients.”

Benedict XVI participates in this suffering and follows it with concern, but “he does not allow it to take away his hope,” the monsignor added.

The priest said that the pope emeritus celebrated Mass with extra solemnity today, and that after the normal times of prayer and reading, they enjoyed typical songs from the homeland of Benedict XVI, Bavaria in Germany.

Monsignor Gänswein spoke of one gift in particular: a copy of the extensive biography by the German journalist Peter Seewald, to be published May 4 in German.

“Initially, Seewald had the intention of presenting it personally to the Pope Emeritus in these days. Unfortunately, the pandemic made this impossible.”

Seewald’s 1,200-page biography — Benedict XVI: A Life — will be published by Droemer Knaur.

Seewald has published various interview-books with the pope emeritus, including Last Testament and Salt of the Earth.

The first portion of the biography is expected in English in November.

 

 

Tags:
Pope Benedict XVI
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  3. Tom Hoopes
    Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Aleteia
    Watch the live-streaming of the Holy Shroud of Turin here
  6. Aleteia
    A complete guide to Celebrate Easter Sunday at home
  7. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]