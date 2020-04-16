Happy 93rd birthday to the Pope Emeritus

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Larry Peterson
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 16, 2020

Joseph Ratzinger was born on April 16, 1927. April 19 will be the 15th anniversary of his election as pope.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI celebrates his 93rd birthday on April 16, undoubtedly without the chance of having any usual visits and celebrations.

As he has dedicated to prayer these last several years since his retirement from the Chair of Peter, so we take this opportunity to pray for him in a special way on his birthday.

Enjoy some of his wisdom with one of the articles below:

Read more:
God sought her consent: Reflect with Benedict XVI on the Annunciation
Read more:
Simple advice from Benedict XVI on how to be a better mom or dad
Read more:
Benedict XVI’s prayer for peace and transformation of hearts
Read more:
Benedict XVI’s unique “proof” for Christianity: Music

See more here.

 

