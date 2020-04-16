Happy 93rd birthday to the Pope Emeritus

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI celebrates his 93rd birthday on April 16, undoubtedly without the chance of having any usual visits and celebrations.

As he has dedicated to prayer these last several years since his retirement from the Chair of Peter, so we take this opportunity to pray for him in a special way on his birthday.

Enjoy some of his wisdom with one of the articles below:

Read more: Simple advice from Benedict XVI on how to be a better mom or dad

See more here.