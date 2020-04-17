10 Inspiring saints who were hermits

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many of us have been finding it tough living in isolation over the last few weeks. But spare a thought for the holy men and women who chose a life of isolation to allow themselves to grow closer to God. While some of the early desert fathers lived in total solitude on rocks, other saints spent many years in cells or walled up in a house.

Although their chosen way of living was unusual and their zeal admirable, these saintly men and women must have had moments when they felt lonely, frightened, and no doubt, hungry. So if you’re finding quarantine tough, look to these hermit saints for inspiration and as compassionate intercessors as you wait for life to return to normal.

