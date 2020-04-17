Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring saints who were hermits
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
J-P Mauro
Locating Golgotha: The authentic site of Christ’s Crucifixion

Lifestyle

10 Inspiring saints who were hermits

HERMITS
Public Domain
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 17, 2020

Look to these men and women for inspiration and comfort when you’re fed up with isolation.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many of us have been finding it tough living in isolation over the last few weeks. But spare a thought for the holy men and women who chose a life of isolation to allow themselves to grow closer to God. While some of the early desert fathers lived in total solitude on rocks, other saints spent many years in cells or walled up in a house.

Although their chosen way of living was unusual and their zeal admirable, these saintly men and women must have had moments when they felt lonely, frightened, and no doubt, hungry. So if you’re finding quarantine tough, look to these hermit saints for inspiration and as compassionate intercessors as you wait for life to return to normal.

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
Here is the daily schedule of a hermit
Read more:
Meet the hermit who ate nothing but the Eucharist and became the father of modern Switzerland

 

Tags:
CoronavirusSaints
