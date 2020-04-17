15 Parenting podcasts to help you and your family in self-isolation

If you’re a parent, there’s a strong chance you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed these days. You’re juggling your job with teaching your kids and managing a household with limited access to stores and supplies. Social media is full of memes and articles about undertaking ambitious home projects and healthy habits while in self-isolation, but it’s clear this is all aimed at people without kids; you’re just trying to think of ways to fill the hours before bedtime (so many hours!).

On top of that, your relationship with your kids may be strained in a new way. Everyone is feeling the pressure of this unusual time, and kids may be acting out in frustration, while the stress you’re under has you short on patience. Even the closest of families are feeling that they’ve spent one too many days in extra close proximity and could use a few hours apart.

One thing that’s been helping me is listening to parenting podcasts while I’m doing chores (folding laundry, doing dishes). They make me feel that someone understands what I’m dealing with, and they give me ideas and inspiration for handling my kids’ behavior. Give these podcasts a listen and see if they brighten your day, too!

Messy Family Podcast

Mike and Alicia Hernon, parents of 10 children ranging from 6 to 23, invite listeners into conversations about marriage, parenting, and Catholic family life. They always have great thoughts to share, and their recent coronavirus episode is especially helpful!

The Parenting Clubhouse

Filled with easy-to-implement behavioral strategies, backed by science, this podcast is sure to help you in your parenting journey. The episodes about parenting during the coronavirus crisis are a goldmine, with activities to keep kids busy, ways to care for yourself first, and plenty of other genius tips.

Unruffled

I always come away from listening to this podcast inspired to have more patience and understanding for my children. It’s a calming, reassuring listen, perfect for a difficult time.

Parenting Smarts

The Diocese of Phoenix collaborates with MaryRuth Hackett, a mom of four with a doctorate in educational psychology, specializing in child development. The podcast blends together the science of child development and the realities of family life.

Simply Convivial

There’s so much time-tested wisdom in this podcast, and with each episode clocking in under 10 minutes, it’s just right for a quick boost that will leave you pondering long after it’s over.

Momfidence

A resource for moms to find support and encouragement, this podcast covers a range of topics, with a calming recent episode about getting through the pandemic.

The Montessori Education Podcast with Jesse McCarthy

This podcast about “raising children and educating students while bettering ourselves alongside them” is just what we need to hear as we find ourselves educating our kids all day, every day.

Your Parenting Mojo

This podcast features “research-based ideas to help kids thrive,” with lots of good ideas to inspire your parenting.

The Good Shepherd and the Child

If you haven’t heard of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, the Montessori-based religious education program for children, this podcast will make you fall in love with it as so many Catholics have. This podcast is a thoughtful resource for teaching and discussing spirituality with little ones.

The Catholic Mama

This podcast promises to help you “deepen and defend your faith, find comfort as we share the vocation of parenthood and marriage and learn how to raise your children confidently Catholic.”

Home But Not Alone

This podcast about “life as a stay-at-home Catholic parent” will have you nodding along, while inspiring you to do your best as a Catholic parent.

Read Aloud Revival

Sarah Mackenzie is well-known for her knowledge of children’s literature and passion for education, and she brings these interests together in a wonderfully educational podcast that will leave you feeling peaceful about your kids’ education.

Parenting Great Kids

Dr. Meg Meeker, a pediatrician and mother who writes bestselling parenting books, hosts this podcast. Her series of expert interviews cover a huge range of parenting topics, so you can help your kids (and yourself!) be at their best.

Raising Saints

This podcast is a little older, but the archive of existing episodes is full of thought-provoking spiritual insights and information about raising Christian children.

Coffee and Pearls

Sterling Jaquith’s podcast offers “wisdom for Catholic moms” and at just 15 minutes per episode, it’s the perfect length for a quick pick-me-up.

