For difficult times: 8 Inspiring quotes from saints

Click here to launch the slideshow

Sometimes, unforeseen difficulties in life can make us feel sad, discouraged, and confused. They test our equanimity, impede us from seeing life with clarity, and can even tempt us to despair.

We shouldn’t lose our patience, hope, or happiness, however; we need to have faith that God shows us His presence in the face of these difficulties, and will give us many graces through them if we are open to receive them.

That may be easier said than done, but we can always look to the example of the saints, who have borne witness to their faith with their lives and words. They can help us to keep moving forward in these times of tribulation.

Read more: Begin your Easter week with a prayer to grow in love