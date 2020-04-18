Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Aleteia
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Art & Culture

Actor John Krasinski is trying to spread “some good news”

John Krasinski
SomeGoodNews | YouTube | Fair Use
Mike Eisenbath | Apr 18, 2020

“For years now,” he says at the beginning of the first video playing on his YouTube channel, “I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?”

In 2018, Time magazine included actor-director-writer John Krasinski on its list of the world’s 100 most influential people. His current endeavor finds Krasinski trying to help people smile in the midst of a barrage of bad news every day.

Perhaps it’s an indirect influence of his Catholic upbringing, as Krasinski is seeking to spread “some good news” — literally.

A few weeks ago, he tweeted with a request for people to send him stories that “have made you feel good … or the things that just made you smile.” Krasinski parlayed that into a YouTube series called “Some Good News.” Although it won’t make anyone forget about the novel coronavirus and thousands of lost lives, social-distancing and job losses and sheltering at home, his efforts are reminding viewers that life still includes a great deal of joy.

And his efforts seem to be a hit. The first episode, posted two weeks ago, already has had 16 million views, with the fourth episode scheduled for the evening of April 17. That one will be titled “SGN Prom with John Krasinski and Friends.”

“For years now,” he said at the beginning of his initial video, “I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver.

“After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”

Noting that everyone is going through a “trying time,” Krasinski marveled at “somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

Among the stories that he highlighted that first episode was a chat with a 15-year-old cancer patient who completed her last chemotherapy treatment and was greeted upon her arrival home by cheering neighbors lining the street. Krasinski told the girl, “You are my newest and biggest hero.”

The episode elicited plenty of laughter as well, notably during an appearance from actor Steve Carell, one of Krasinski’s co-stars in the TV sit-com The Office.

At the end of that video, Krasinski said: “I’m John Krasinski, and this is SGN, asking you to remember, no matter how tough life can get, there’s always good in the world and we will see you next time. Good night.”

You can find the link to the series here.

And check out the first episode here:


 

Tags:
Television
